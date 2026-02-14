MPAC Holi Milan 2026 - Mar 14, 11:30 AM

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$
Free for members who purchased 2026 yearly membership. Register for event here with this option for committee to decide on food and other logistics.
Register with this option for just this event and if you decide to purchase 2026 yearly membership, use this link and come back again to register as free attendee
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/o/fundraising/campaigns/hub?formId=74313830-7a80-46aa-b15c-4234d55efc21&tab=overview&showSurvey=paymentsMonitoring
Register with this option for just this event and if you decide to purchase 2026 yearly membership, use this link and come back again to register as free attendee
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/o/fundraising/campaigns/hub?formId=74313830-7a80-46aa-b15c-4234d55efc21&tab=overview&showSurvey=paymentsMonitoring
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!