Madhya Pradesh Association of Charlotte

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Madhya Pradesh Association of Charlotte

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MPAC Holi Milan 2026 - Mar 14, 11:30 AM

5386 Harkey Rd

Waxhaw, NC 28173, USA

Free - With 2026 membership purchase
Free

Free for members who purchased 2026 yearly membership. Register for event here with this option for committee to decide on food and other logistics.

Family - Just Holi event
$40

Register with this option for just this event and if you decide to purchase 2026 yearly membership, use this link and come back again to register as free attendee

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/o/fundraising/campaigns/hub?formId=74313830-7a80-46aa-b15c-4234d55efc21&tab=overview&showSurvey=paymentsMonitoring


Single - Just Holi event
$30

Register with this option for just this event and if you decide to purchase 2026 yearly membership, use this link and come back again to register as free attendee

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/o/fundraising/campaigns/hub?formId=74313830-7a80-46aa-b15c-4234d55efc21&tab=overview&showSurvey=paymentsMonitoring

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