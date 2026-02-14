MPAC Holi Milan 2026 - Mar 14, 11:30 AM

Register with this option for just this event and if you decide to purchase 2026 yearly membership, use this link and come back again to register as free attendee

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/o/fundraising/campaigns/hub?formId=74313830-7a80-46aa-b15c-4234d55efc21&tab=overview&showSurvey=paymentsMonitoring



