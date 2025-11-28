Holi-Slay Silent Auction

Pick-up location

312 Dewey Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74003, USA

Apparel from Black Heart Mafia item
Apparel from Black Heart Mafia
$30

Starting bid

Look at this great gift basket for the 420 official in you. From Black Heart Mafia-Business Branding & Custom Apparel. $100 value.

Pair of Lamps from Cliff's Design Center item
$140

Starting bid

These statement pieces are giving ancient Greek world meets art deco drama. Illuminate your space. Valued at $350.

Acrylic on canvas, by artist Stephen Graham item
$75

Starting bid

Acrylic on canvas, by local Bartlesville artist Stephen Graham. Landscape, oil and refining subject matter. Basically, if you live in Bartlesville or surrounding communities its mandatory to own a Stephen Graham painting. $175 Value.

Teton Trade Cloth item
Teton Trade Cloth
$90

Starting bid

Apparel, footwear, scarfs, and accessories. Traditionally inspired textiles, heirloom quality products and distinctive trade goods. Teton Trade Cloth simply sets the bar high when it comes to design and merchandising, Great gift for your cool auntie or guncle! $200 value.

Nowata Road Liquor Gift Basket item
Nowata Road Liquor Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

We all know someone who needs some extra spirit and style this holiday season. Gift basket of apparel, bar accessories, Christmas- themed liquor gift box. $100 value.

Enchantment and Oddities LLC item
$40

Starting bid

Search no further for your small town witchy needs. This wonderful gift basket from Enchantment and Oddities has all the ingredients to protect, heal, and enchant you this holiday season. $100 value.

Paper Games item
Paper Games
$75

Starting bid

This fun haul from Paper Games is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you like games, puzzles, or books, this gift basket will be a hit under the tree or on family nite. $175 value.

The Center: Broadway in Bartlesville item
$80

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to a show of your choosing to The Center Broadway in Bartlesville Series. $200 value.

BSO Tickets item
$40

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to March 28th, 2026 show at The Center $75 value.

Winter Warmth Gift Basket item
$130

Starting bid

Courtesy of Amos Radlinger, this comfy gift basket is sure to be a hit on a cold winter night. Contents include Pendleton Blanket, various treats, Cinder Tabletop Fire Bowl, Jack Daniel's Winter Jack. $325 value.

Mezcal Ilegal Neon Sign item
$10

Starting bid

From A's Wine & Spirits, this neon sign is sure to light your way to cozy comfort this holiday season. $40 value.

Okie Stained Glass or Mosaic item
$20

Starting bid

Gift certificate from Okie Stained Glass or Mosaic. This gives entry to a Stained Glass Workshop for 1 ($60 value) OR a Mosaic Workshop for 1 ($40 value)

