Holi-Slay Silent Auction

Look at this great gift basket for the 420 official in you. From Black Heart Mafia-Business Branding & Custom Apparel. $100 value.
These statement pieces are giving ancient Greek world meets art deco drama. Illuminate your space. Valued at $350.
Acrylic on canvas, by local Bartlesville artist Stephen Graham. Landscape, oil and refining subject matter. Basically, if you live in Bartlesville or surrounding communities its mandatory to own a Stephen Graham painting. $175 Value.
Apparel, footwear, scarfs, and accessories. Traditionally inspired textiles, heirloom quality products and distinctive trade goods. Teton Trade Cloth simply sets the bar high when it comes to design and merchandising, Great gift for your cool auntie or guncle! $200 value.
We all know someone who needs some extra spirit and style this holiday season. Gift basket of apparel, bar accessories, Christmas- themed liquor gift box. $100 value.
Search no further for your small town witchy needs. This wonderful gift basket from Enchantment and Oddities has all the ingredients to protect, heal, and enchant you this holiday season. $100 value.
This fun haul from Paper Games is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you like games, puzzles, or books, this gift basket will be a hit under the tree or on family nite. $175 value.
Two (2) tickets to a show of your choosing to The Center Broadway in Bartlesville Series. $200 value.
Two (2) tickets to March 28th, 2026 show at The Center $75 value.
Courtesy of Amos Radlinger, this comfy gift basket is sure to be a hit on a cold winter night. Contents include Pendleton Blanket, various treats, Cinder Tabletop Fire Bowl, Jack Daniel's Winter Jack. $325 value.
From A's Wine & Spirits, this neon sign is sure to light your way to cozy comfort this holiday season. $40 value.
Gift certificate from Okie Stained Glass or Mosaic. This gives entry to a Stained Glass Workshop for 1 ($60 value) OR a Mosaic Workshop for 1 ($40 value)
