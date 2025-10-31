Holiday Banquet at Pietro's Restaurant

Dinner choices are:

Tenderloins of Beef Sotto - Lightly breaded filet medallions topped with cheese, mushrooms, and prosciutto in a white wine sauce.

Chicken ala Pietro - 8 oz. boneless breast of chicken in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce.

Fish - Grilled Grouper - Seasoned with Italian breadcrumbs.

Vegetarian choices are available off the regular menu.

All entrees include salad, pasta, vegetable, bread and butter, and beverage.

Desserts will be provided by the WG Garden Club.