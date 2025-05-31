Lakota Robotics LLC

Hosted by

Lakota Robotics LLC

About this event

Holiday Bash

6856 Dimmick Rd

West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA

Tie Dye Transformers Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Includes VIP Table to the Holiday Bash for 8 guests
  • Name/Logo on PGSC website through 2026
  • Name/Logo displayed on PGSC Patron wall through 2026
  • Name/Logo on all FRC Team 1038 shirts and robot (2026 season)
  • Name/Logo on all FRC Team 1038 Banners (displayed at 2026 competitions and outreach events)
  • 4 Season Pass Tickets to Inspiring Arts Shows
  • Champagne Table Service at Event
  • Robot Demonstration by FRC Team 1038 at your business
Purple Patron Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Includes VIP Table to the Holiday Bash for 8 guests
  • Name/Logo on PGSC website through 2026
  • Name/Logo displayed on PGSC Patron wall through 2026
  • Name/Logo on all FRC Team 1038 shirts and robot (2026 season)
  • Name/Logo on all FRC Team 1038 Banners (displayed at 2026 competitions and outreach events)
  • 4 Season Pass Tickets to Inspiring Arts Shows
Blue Booster Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Includes VIP Table to the Holiday Bash for 8 guests
  • Name/Logo on PGSC website through 2026
  • Name/Logo displayed on PGSC Patron wall through 2026
VIP Table Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Includes Entry into the Event for 8 guests
  • 2 Drink Tickets per guest
  • 10 Raffle Tickets per person
  • Custom table Centerpiece
Table Purchase
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Includes Entry into the Event for 8 guests
  • 2 Drink Tickets per person
  • 5 Raffle Tickets per person.
General Admission
$75
  • Grants entry to the event
  • 2 Drink Tickets
  • 5 Raffle Tickets
Add a donation for Lakota Robotics LLC

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