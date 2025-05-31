Tie Dye Transformers Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Includes VIP Table to the Holiday Bash for 8 guests
- Name/Logo on PGSC website through 2026
- Name/Logo displayed on PGSC Patron wall through 2026
- Name/Logo on all FRC Team 1038 shirts and robot (2026 season)
- Name/Logo on all FRC Team 1038 Banners (displayed at 2026 competitions and outreach events)
- 4 Season Pass Tickets to Inspiring Arts Shows
- Champagne Table Service at Event
- Robot Demonstration by FRC Team 1038 at your business
- Includes VIP Table to the Holiday Bash for 8 guests
- Name/Logo on PGSC website through 2026
- Name/Logo displayed on PGSC Patron wall through 2026
- Name/Logo on all FRC Team 1038 shirts and robot (2026 season)
- Name/Logo on all FRC Team 1038 Banners (displayed at 2026 competitions and outreach events)
- 4 Season Pass Tickets to Inspiring Arts Shows
- Champagne Table Service at Event
- Robot Demonstration by FRC Team 1038 at your business