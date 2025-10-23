Holiday Bash Auction

6856 Dimmick Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA
How does a Cincinnati Reds luxury suite for 16 sound?
Enjoy the game of your choice in 2026 from your own private suite at Great American Ball Park — complete with an all-inclusive buffet, full beverage service, and 4 parking passes!
This incredible experience was generously donated by SugarCreek Packing Co. Don’t miss your chance to bid big and cheer on the Reds in style!
Who would have thought LEGO would have made a set 1038 and even more surprising it is a robot!
Universal Buggy Set 1038-1 from 1983, also called Erbie the RoboCar. Featuring spectacular imagery on the box. This set was sold in stores and is complete with all pieces, motors, cables, sorting tray, instructions and even a poster.
This version of the Universal Buggy Set 1038-1 came out in 1985 as part of LEGO's early education group DACTA.
A little less "artsy" featuring a simple box, but is still complete complete with all pieces, motors, cables, sorting tray, and instructions.
Bring your imagination to life with a one-of-a-kind, 3D-printed LEGO® figure made to look just like you! From hairstyles and outfits to accessories and colors — every detail can be customized to match your personality or favorite look. Whether it’s a fun keepsake, a gift, or the perfect addition to your collection, this mini version of you is sure to be a hit!
Add a touch of handmade charm to your holiday décor with a custom cross-stitched ornament created by Lakota Robotics mentor Amanda Cullen, known for her beautifully detailed and unique designs. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted and truly one of a kind — a perfect keepsake or gift to treasure for years to come.
Celebrate life’s sweetest moments with four custom cakes handcrafted by Julie — one for each season or special occasion of your choice! Whether it’s a birthday, holiday, graduation, or family gathering, Julie will create a beautiful, delicious masterpiece tailored to your theme and taste. Indulge in creativity and flavor all year long!
Skip the parking hunt! Enjoy your very own personal reserved parking spot at the Paul George STEM Center for the year. Whether you’re a mentor, parent, or frequent visitor, you’ll always have a guaranteed space waiting just for you — front and center for all the action!
Need a break during Build Season? This coveted pass grants one lucky mentor a free night off — no questions asked by Jimmy! Whether you use it to catch up on sleep, enjoy a quiet dinner, or just relax without robots, this is your golden ticket to guilt-free time off.
