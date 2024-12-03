Holiday Basket Raffle

gray woven rope basket, 2 snowflake towels, 2 pairs super soft socks (grey, white), 1 white fuzzy blanket, 1 travel Thermos, Ghirardelli dark chocolate brownie mix, sparkling grape juice, gourmet marshmallows, Swiss Miss cocoa powder, wooden spoon
3 - Lavender Sweets Basket (6 tickets)
$5
lavender painted wooden basket with handle, Perry's Nut house gift certificate for 2 pounds fudge, Swiss Miss cocoa, 2 glass "Joy" mugs, Milano & Gingerbread Pepperidge Farms cookies, Bigelow peppermint bark herbal tea & Eggnog black tea, sparkling grape juice, ginger honey crystals beverage, chocolates
4 - Maine-made Book Basket (6 tickets)
$5
white plastic tote basket, Perry's Nut house gift certificate for 1 pound fudge, Lost On A Mountain In Maine book, "Elevation" novel by Stephen King, "Blueberries for Sal" by Robert McCloskey, 2 hot cocoa balls, Swiss Miss cocoa, 1 pint homemade blueberry jam, 2 hand painted bookmarks
5- Movie Night Basket (6 tickets)
$5
Classic square popcorn bucket; Polar Express DVD, buttery toffee peanuts & popcorn, Swedish fish, Sweet Tarts, S'mores cookies, Perry's Nut house gift certificate for 1 pound fudge, gift certificate to Unity House of Pizza,
6 - Balsam Fir Basket (6 tickets)
$5
rectangular wicker basket, balsam scented olive oil soap, tin star, pine cone patterned tea towel, pine cone candle in square glass jar
