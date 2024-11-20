Holiday Bazaar 2024 Silent Auction

VALUE: $4,500. Enjoy a 3-night stay at a beautiful 2-bedroom condo in the heart of Aspen! Located near the iconic Wagner Park, this sophisticated mountain escape includes a fully-equipped kitchen, a comfortable living area, and stylishly designed bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a king bed with en-suite bath, and the second bedroom features a queen bed with nearby bathroom. Condo amenities include a washer/dryer in-unit and a covered parking spot for your convenience. Perfectly located for adventure seekers, ski enthusiasts are just a short walk to the gondola, while summer visitors enjoy hiking and biking trails right outside the door. This elegant retreat is surrounded by Aspen’s best restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. Maximum of 4 adults (6 guests total) and no pets. Mutually agreeable dates. Expires December 31, 2025. Restrictions apply. Final sale.

VALUE: $4,500. Enjoy a 3-night stay at a beautiful 2-bedroom condo in the heart of Aspen! Located near the iconic Wagner Park, this sophisticated mountain escape includes a fully-equipped kitchen, a comfortable living area, and stylishly designed bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a king bed with en-suite bath, and the second bedroom features a queen bed with nearby bathroom. Condo amenities include a washer/dryer in-unit and a covered parking spot for your convenience. Perfectly located for adventure seekers, ski enthusiasts are just a short walk to the gondola, while summer visitors enjoy hiking and biking trails right outside the door. This elegant retreat is surrounded by Aspen’s best restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. Maximum of 4 adults (6 guests total) and no pets. Mutually agreeable dates. Expires December 31, 2025. Restrictions apply. Final sale.

seeMoreDetailsMobile