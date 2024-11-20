Holiday Bazaar 2024 Silent Auction

VALUE: $6,500. This experience from the Crescent Court includes a 6-month Select Membership for two at the exclusive Crescent Club (with access to dining and fitness clubs), a complimentary 1-night stay at the Crescent Court Hotel with valet, and a complimentary 50-minute Swedish massage at the Spa at the Crescent. *Package cannot be returned to hotel for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale.
VALUE: $6,500. This experience from the Crescent Court includes a 6-month Select Membership for two at the exclusive Crescent Club (with access to dining and fitness clubs), a complimentary 1-night stay at the Crescent Court Hotel with valet, and a complimentary 50-minute Swedish massage at the Spa at the Crescent. *Package cannot be returned to hotel for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale.
3-Night Stay at Luxury Condo in the Heart of Aspen
$1,000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $4,500. Enjoy a 3-night stay at a beautiful 2-bedroom condo in the heart of Aspen! Located near the iconic Wagner Park, this sophisticated mountain escape includes a fully-equipped kitchen, a comfortable living area, and stylishly designed bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a king bed with en-suite bath, and the second bedroom features a queen bed with nearby bathroom.
Condo amenities include a washer/dryer in-unit and a covered parking spot for your convenience.
Perfectly located for adventure seekers, ski enthusiasts are just a short walk to the gondola, while summer visitors enjoy hiking and biking trails right outside the door.
This elegant retreat is surrounded by Aspen’s best restaurants, boutiques, and galleries.
Maximum of 4 adults (6 guests total) and no pets.
Mutually agreeable dates.
Expires December 31, 2025.
Restrictions apply. Final sale.
VALUE: $4,500. Enjoy a 3-night stay at a beautiful 2-bedroom condo in the heart of Aspen! Located near the iconic Wagner Park, this sophisticated mountain escape includes a fully-equipped kitchen, a comfortable living area, and stylishly designed bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a king bed with en-suite bath, and the second bedroom features a queen bed with nearby bathroom.
Condo amenities include a washer/dryer in-unit and a covered parking spot for your convenience.
Perfectly located for adventure seekers, ski enthusiasts are just a short walk to the gondola, while summer visitors enjoy hiking and biking trails right outside the door.
This elegant retreat is surrounded by Aspen’s best restaurants, boutiques, and galleries.
Maximum of 4 adults (6 guests total) and no pets.
Mutually agreeable dates.
Expires December 31, 2025.
Restrictions apply. Final sale.
$1,500 Concepto Tablescape
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $1,500. Concepto's award-winning creative director Pablo Arellano will design a floral tablescape for your next event or dinner party. *Item cannot be returned to store for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale. Table length up to 8 ft.
VALUE: $1,500. Concepto's award-winning creative director Pablo Arellano will design a floral tablescape for your next event or dinner party. *Item cannot be returned to store for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale. Table length up to 8 ft.
$2,000 Versace Boutique Experience
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $2,000. Enjoy a $2,000 store credit and an exclusive private shopping experience at Versace NorthPark for you and up to five guests before the store opens. *Store credit only redeemable in-person at Versace NorthPark. Must be redeemed prior to February 28, 2025. Restrictions apply.
VALUE: $2,000. Enjoy a $2,000 store credit and an exclusive private shopping experience at Versace NorthPark for you and up to five guests before the store opens. *Store credit only redeemable in-person at Versace NorthPark. Must be redeemed prior to February 28, 2025. Restrictions apply.
$2,500 Jil Sander Boutique Experience
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $2,500. Enjoy a $2,500 shopping credit and an exclusive private shopping experience at Jil Sander NorthPark for you and up to 10 friends. *Store credit only redeemable in-person at Jil Sander NorthPark. Must be redeemed prior to February 28, 2025. Restrictions apply.
VALUE: $2,500. Enjoy a $2,500 shopping credit and an exclusive private shopping experience at Jil Sander NorthPark for you and up to 10 friends. *Store credit only redeemable in-person at Jil Sander NorthPark. Must be redeemed prior to February 28, 2025. Restrictions apply.
Susan Saffron Diamond Heart Necklace
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $1250. From Susan Saffron's Private Line, a delicate fluted diamond heart 14kt gold charm on a 14kt gold cable chain. *Item cannot be returned to store for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale.
VALUE: $1250. From Susan Saffron's Private Line, a delicate fluted diamond heart 14kt gold charm on a 14kt gold cable chain. *Item cannot be returned to store for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale.
Tracee Nichols Roman Courage Token
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $1,750. As seen on Taylor Swift! The Roman Soldier signifies Courage. Represent your Courage, your Strength, your Power. Own your Courage. Wear your Roman. The Token design reflects back to the early 1800’s when tokens were made from a rubbed coin and hand engraved to a family member or loved one. They were symbols of Promise or Remembrance. 14k yellow gold with emeralds. Includes attached 16" - 18" adjustable chain and 3/4" pendant. *Item cannot be returned to store for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale.
VALUE: $1,750. As seen on Taylor Swift! The Roman Soldier signifies Courage. Represent your Courage, your Strength, your Power. Own your Courage. Wear your Roman. The Token design reflects back to the early 1800’s when tokens were made from a rubbed coin and hand engraved to a family member or loved one. They were symbols of Promise or Remembrance. 14k yellow gold with emeralds. Includes attached 16" - 18" adjustable chain and 3/4" pendant. *Item cannot be returned to store for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale.
Carolina Herrera Bundle
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $1, 200. This chic bundle from Carolina Herrera includes one pair of Beaded Tassel Drop Runway Earrings, one Patent Leather Continental Pouch, and one pair of Oversized Sunglasses With Contrast Temples. *Items cannot be returned to store for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale.
VALUE: $1, 200. This chic bundle from Carolina Herrera includes one pair of Beaded Tassel Drop Runway Earrings, one Patent Leather Continental Pouch, and one pair of Oversized Sunglasses With Contrast Temples. *Items cannot be returned to store for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale.
Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily Bag
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE: $2,400. Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily bag featuring the Dauphine Fig Print.
VALUE: $2,400. Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily bag featuring the Dauphine Fig Print.