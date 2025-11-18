Holiday Bazaar 2025 Raffle

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$250 Gift Card to exclusive, invite-only Forma Pilates!
Final Sale - Not Redeemable for Cash.
Value: $1,000
Hôtel Swexan is a new classic character in the cultural history of Dallas.
An ode to the old souls and the young at heart, Hôtel Swexan is a destination within the 19 city block Harwood District built upon the passion passed through
generations. The joy of travel is in the anticipation of discovery, and we look forward to welcoming you.
Stay for one night for two guests
Enjoy complimentary cocktails in Babou’s
Enjoy complimentary fitness classes and our steam room, sauna, fitness center, cold plunge, and rooftop pool amenities.
Final Sale - Not Redeemable for Cash.
$500 Gift Card to Partlow Boots!
Partlow boots are born from tradition and steeped in craftsmanship and timeless style.
Final Sale - Not Redeemable for Cash.
Value: $480
Couples Massage at Bowie House!
Experience Western heritage and modern luxury at Bowie House, a premier Fort Worth hotel by Auberge Collection.
Final Sale - Not Redeemable for Cash.
$500 Gift Card to Simkhai!
SIMKHAI designs for the elevated everyday with innovative techniques and timeless craftsmanship. Founded in 2010 by designer Jonathan Simkhai, the studio takes inspiration from architects and sculptors alike, blending progressive construction techniques with intimate hand-detailing to create truly special garments and lifestyle design. A 2015 winner of the prestigious CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund, the studio has earned recognition for its original silhouettes, quality constructions, and timeless elegance. SIMKHAI continues to nurture an inspired creative community around the brand’s home in Los Angeles, sharing their designs and stories with women around the world who live artful, unapologetic lives.
Final Sale - Not Redeemable for Cash.
Value: $400
A $400 Gift Card to start your commission of a beautiful work of art by artist Laura Petka!
Final Sale - Not Redeemable for Cash.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!