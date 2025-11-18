Holiday Bazaar 2025 Raffle

Value: $1,000





Hôtel Swexan is a new classic character in the cultural history of Dallas.





An ode to the old souls and the young at heart, Hôtel Swexan is a destination within the 19 city block Harwood District built upon the passion passed through

generations. The joy of travel is in the anticipation of discovery, and we look forward to welcoming you.





Stay for one night for two guests





Enjoy complimentary cocktails in Babou’s





Enjoy complimentary fitness classes and our steam room, sauna, fitness center, cold plunge, and rooftop pool amenities.





Final Sale - Not Redeemable for Cash.