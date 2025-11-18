Holiday Bazaar 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: $2500
Carolina Herrera Bundle includes:
Starting bid
Value: $3000
Shopping Experience at KHAITE in Highland Park Village with Champagne and Caviar tasting!
Final Sale -
Starting bid
Value: $3000
The winning bidder will enjoy a $3000 Balmain Highland Park boutique credit and champagne service provided by 55 Seventy during a reserved private appointment.
Discover signature designs, seasonal collections, and iconic pieces with the guidance of the Balmain team in an intimate and refined setting.
Starting bid
Value: $2250
Mini Moderna Sky Blue Python Bag
DIMENSIONS
Height: 4.25″ Width: 6.75″ Depth: 1″
With an infallible intuition and passion for style, Texas-based luxury bag designer Susie Straubmueller discovered her craft by pure happenstance. After conceptualizing a raw cowhide belt, she met with a local leather master who challenged her to make it herself. This sparked a love of leather craft and an obsessive desire to create pieces that were missing from her already-curated closet. Attracting the attention of celebrities, discerning jet-setters, and members of the local social set with the pieces she made for her own personal collection, Straubmueller recognized a demand for her sartorial point of view. To perfect her technique, this hands-on creative director and designer studied with various craftsmen, tanners, and leather masters, as well as with the exclusive European factories favored by notable luxury handbag purveyors, where she still procures rare exotic skins in small batches.
Favoring a clean, minimalistic silhouette, Susie Straubmueller creates pieces imbued with both enduring elegance and eye-catching modern appeal. Utilizing sumptuous skins like python, water snake, ostrich, American alligator, and lizard in the most tantalizing hues and treatments, this sought-after designer creates ready-to-wear collections as well as bespoke bags in the USA.
Starting bid
Value: $3200
A charming antique chest of drawers and table setting for four featuring hand-painted Italian china, gingham napkins, woven chargers, bone inlay candlesticks, and an antique spongeware pitcher.
Chest: 35.5” L x 18” D x 30.5 H
Curated by Noel Pittman.
Free Delivery in Dallas.
Starting bid
Value: $4000
4 Courtside Seats to Mavericks Game
Starting bid
Value: $7000
Ultimate Arts Experience Package:
Starting bid
Value: $520
Tracee Nichols Roman Courage Token Necklace in Sterling Silver with Emeralds.
The Meaning Behind the Token:
The Roman signifies Courage. Represent your Courage, your Strength, your Power. Own your Courage. Wear your Roman. The Token design reflects back to the early 1800’s when tokens were made from a rubbed coin and hand engraved to a family member or loved one. They were symbols of Promise or Remembrance.
Final Sale - Not Redeemable for Cash.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!