Holiday Bazaar 2025 Silent Auction

Value: $2250





Mini Moderna Sky Blue Python Bag





DIMENSIONS

Height: 4.25″ Width: 6.75″ Depth: 1″





With an infallible intuition and passion for style, Texas-based luxury bag designer Susie Straubmueller discovered her craft by pure happenstance. After conceptualizing a raw cowhide belt, she met with a local leather master who challenged her to make it herself. This sparked a love of leather craft and an obsessive desire to create pieces that were missing from her already-curated closet. Attracting the attention of celebrities, discerning jet-setters, and members of the local social set with the pieces she made for her own personal collection, Straubmueller recognized a demand for her sartorial point of view. To perfect her technique, this hands-on creative director and designer studied with various craftsmen, tanners, and leather masters, as well as with the exclusive European factories favored by notable luxury handbag purveyors, where she still procures rare exotic skins in small batches.





Favoring a clean, minimalistic silhouette, Susie Straubmueller creates pieces imbued with both enduring elegance and eye-catching modern appeal. Utilizing sumptuous skins like python, water snake, ostrich, American alligator, and lizard in the most tantalizing hues and treatments, this sought-after designer creates ready-to-wear collections as well as bespoke bags in the USA.