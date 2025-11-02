Holiday Bazaar Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
From our friends at SMO:
SMO is a micro business, running out of Long Beach, California! All SMO ceramics + items are either handcrafted, or designed by Sarah in her small studio. SMO is our co-host for this event plus a good friend to the foundation and Little Mission Studio!
Bid on a briney good time from SMO Ceramics. This bundle includes a set of 4 handcrafted Ceramic Olive Coasters plus a Ceramic Olive Magnet.
From our friends at Little Mission Studio: #MakeMoreMusic all summer with Little Mission Studio! Auction winner will receive one guaranteed spot in our Summer Music Camp for Summer 2026. Camp is a 5-day, day camp at Little Mission Studio, & students can choose from focuses on Jam Band, Singing & Songwriting, or Guitar. Full camp tuition is normally $500, so get your guaranteed spot & support a great cause. Exact dates will be posted in January 2026. May be gifted or transferred to any musical kiddo or your life! (Does not include camp extended care.)
From our friend Jessica Little Fu: Star Stonemill Matcha Pastry Chef, Jessie Little Fu will make you a whipped cream cake! Choose from her seasonal menu (no custom flavors) & pickup in Oakland (no delivery). Availability is subject to the discretion of the cake maker, & at least 7 days notice is required.
From our friends at Redfield Cider:
Join us for an introductory Cider Tasting for four people at Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop. Redfield is a petite bar, bottle shop, and eatery located in beautiful Oakland, California. Our mission is to provide a welcoming, lively, and fun environment for folks to experience all that cider and natural wine has to offer. The Cider Tasting will be an introduction to the world of cider and an exploration of everything the apple can do when fermented. We will taste through expressive, orchard-based ciders and co-ferments from around the world, and will discuss the roles that variety choice of fruit, climate, soil conditions, and production techniques play in shaping flavor of the finished bottle. The Cider Tasting is good for a group of up to four people and must be booked in advance by emailing [email protected].
From our friends at Grand Coffee:
Welcome to the world of Grand Coffee! We invite you to experience our collection of coffees one roast at a time to enjoy the great spectrum of flavors we have to offer from lighter roasts to dark roast. We will ship one bag of coffee a week every other week for a total of six orders. Great for you or also makes a great gift to a coffee lover in your life!
The winner should email Adrian at [email protected] with their mailing address and intended start date to start receiving bags of coffee. From that point on, we will send them a rotation of our offerings one bag at a time once every two weeks for six orders in total.
From our friends at Evil Mizu: Michelle from Evil Mizu specializes in digital illustrations, posters, logos, and merch design! She draw heavily from vintage cartoon styles, silliness, and the Bay Area for inspiration. This bundle includes a multicolor beanie featuring the biggest fight of the year, Karl vs. The Sun, & an Organic Cotton Tote featuring SF locals' favorite things to do in San Francisco.
From our friends at Lovejoys Tea Room:
Enjoy afternoon tea service or shop their selection of fine teas with this $30 gift card to Lovejoys Tea Room in Noe Valley.
From our friends at Charmed in SF:
Design your own charm bracelets! This is a hands-on bracelet-making session where the winner can design two of their own vintage Italian charm bracelets with me at the Bazaar or a future Charmed in SF pop-up event. Design two for you, or share with a friend!
From our friends at Christi's Crystals:
This unique bundle includes: one 4.3in, 8-sided honey calcite tower, one 4.25in, 6-sided rhodonite tower, one eye necklace with silver chain.
From our friends at Equal Ink Studio:
Enjoy scents of the season with this bundle of four of their top-selling, hand-poured, seasonal vegan soy wax candles. Equal Ink Studio is an Asian, family, and LGBTQ+ owned small business dedicated to creating art that inspires, uplifts, and connects. They specialize in handcrafted, eco-friendly wax art and unique sticker art, blending creativity with a deep commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.
From our friends at Felt Flanerie:
Bring a touch of soft, everlasting spring to your home with a bouquet of handcrafted felted daisies by Felt Flanerie. Each bloom is lovingly sculpted from pure wool, capturing the joyful simplicity of a daisy while celebrating the beauty of slow craft. These flowers never wilt — they’re perfect for brightening a desk, shelf, or any room year-round. Details: One 1/2 dozen (6) fully felted wool daisies. Each flower measures approximately 15inches tall. Comes wrapped and ready for gifting or display.
From our friends at Hartstring Jewelry:
Designer Aline Sar hand fabricates a small of selection of metal only jewelry. This stunning pair of hand-crafted earrings make the perfect accessory for you or a stylish loved one! NOTE: the item is the same design as pictured, but will be ALL sterling silver, not gold.
From our friends at PATO:
This adult size 5-panel hat is handmade from a vintage Japanese cotton ikat fabric. The hat is adjustable with a buckle and strap in the back. It's one of a kind, as only one hat was made from this vintage fabric! PATO is a San Francisco based micro business that specializes in making 5-panel hats and other small objects. Each piece is cut & sewn one at a time. Woman owned, proudly Asian/Latina run.
From our friends at Pinbill:
This PINBILL bundle is the perfect prize for all musical theatre fans! This tote bag and enamel pins are inspired by popular musicals like Wicked, Back to the Future, Hamilton, Frozen, Legally Blonde, and Chicago. Includes: Wizomania Tote Bag, Time Machine Jumbo Pin, Clippy Helps Hamilton Jumbo Pin, Hygge Meter Jumbo Pin, Little Miss Lawyer Enamel Pin, & Mister Cellophane Enamel Pin.
From our friends at Sasean Workshop:
Sasean Workshop is a woman-owned small jewelry business based in Northern California. Alex, the designer, was born in France and studied History of Art at the Sorbonne and Ecole du Louvre. She is heavily influenced by Asian culture, spending several years living there Her one of kind products are inspired by art and fantasy, and aim to be cute, fun, bright and weird. Unlike mass-produced items, each piece is handmade and has its own individual identity. No two pieces are alike. She focuses on unique quirky handmade jewelry, often working with resin, flowers, up-cycled materials. This gold-plated ring & bracelet set features real dried flowers & makes a perfect gift (or to keep for yourself!).
From our friends at Sasean Workshop: This unique 8-ball wine stopper made from a real billard ball will surely be a conversation starter & perfect for keeping your wine in style!
From our friends at The Wilde Lemon:
This bundle includes: three gemstone/crystal/wood beaded bracelets (for a stacked bracelet look) and a small fabric zipper bag for your jewelry or cosmetics! Bracelets are sized at 7 inch round and are stretch style. Bracelet 1: yellow cherry quartz and grey wood (10mm beads). Bracelet 2: Red Aventurine, Peach Aventurine, Hematite, Natural Rosewood beads (8 mm beads). Bracelet 3: Morganite, Jade, Amazonite, Fossil Coral, Melted Butter Jade, Natural Rosewood (10mm beads).
From our friends at Your Face Creations:
Two crocheted jellyfish night lights, one small & one large, will make a charming addition to the room of any marine-life lover!
From our friends at Bjorn Qorn: Our signature popcorn! This is the one the kids talk about at the playground. It's the bag that keeps peeking at you from your co-worker's desk. It's super nutritious, addictive, and simple as can be. Nutritional yeast is the star here, but the kernels are perfectly popped and seasoned just right. It's packaged clearly, because what you see should be what you get.
Ingredients: Non-GMO popcorn, Safflower Or Sunflower Oil, Nutritional Yeast, Salt
Case includes 12, 3-oz bags of classic popcorn. Kosher Certified By MK Kosher.
From our friends at Muchachi Studio: Wrap all your holiday gifts in style with this bundle of wrapping paper designed by Muchachi! Bundle includes 20 sheets of wrapping paper, some holiday-themed & some classical colorful designs.
From our friends at Case for Making:
This California Coastal Palette includes 14 handmade watercolors and celebrates the wonders of our beloved salty home by the Pacific! Handmade in San Francisco using the highest quality mineral, earth + synthetic pigments, with natural watercolor binding medium made from gum arabic - sap from acacia trees - honey, glycerin and distilled water.
From our friends at Baby Cats of CA: This fabulous feline bundle includes a canvas cat-print tote with rainbow handle & a cheetah-print sweatshirt. Auction winner can select their size for the sweatshirt (available in unisex adult sizing from XXXS-4XL). Sweatshirt is 100% cotton jersey & tote is 18" high x 17" wide.
From our friends at Jenny Lemons: A playful Jenny Lemons gift bundle featuring some of our bestselling accessories, including our Tinned Fish Claw, XL Olive Claw, Pumpkin Spice Latte Clip, Lemon Slice Mini, Red Apple Clip, and Mushroom Clip. Each piece is handmade, hand painted, and designed to bring a little joy to your everyday style!
From our friends at Felicia Liang Art & Illustration: This Taiwanese bundle of goodies includes an illustrated travel journal with 20 colored pencil spreads, 4 sticker sheets, and 3 risograph prints celebrating Taiwanese culture and food for a unique one-of-a-kind gift!
From our friends at Hataguchi Collective: The box card set includes 10, 4 x 6" folded blank cards with 10 plain envelopes packaged in a box covered in matching pattern. Our paper is hand screen printed on up-cycled cotton pulp paper - a tree-free alternative to modern papers. And you can use the box as a keepsake box, after sending out all your special notes!
Designed in San Francisco and handmade in India.
From our friends at So Far So Goose: This bundle from SF-based small-batch cookie business is quirky/quacky in all the best ways. Includes a tote, t-shirt, & cap with their signature duck character.
From our friends at Homebody: This $100 gift card will have your kiddo styling! Shop Homebody's timeless vintage styles for kids. Each piece in our curated collections celebrates childhood, blending timeless vintage style with ethical care and playful charm.
From our friends at HeartsFound SF: This 14”x14” metal print shows a heart found in Calla Lillies at sunset across the pond from the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
Roy Tahtinen is an SF-based photographer, illustrator, and designer whose love of found objects led him to create HeartSFound, a vibrant series of photos featuring naturally formed hearts that are hidden throughout San Francisco.
Follow Roy as he posts one new heart every day to his online gallery at www.heartsfound.art and on his Instagram account - @HeartSFound.art
From our friends at Tantrum: This wreath plush toy is festively festooned with a gingerbread man, peppermint candy, sprigs of holiday, and of course, a giant bow. Mon Ami's Christmas plush toy is an instant holiday favorite that will never wither. It makes a fa-la-la-la-la-la-fabulous wall hanging or a pillow for a pint-sized head while watching holiday movies! Measures 10 inches in diameter.
