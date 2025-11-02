Holiday Bazaar Silent Auction 2025

From our friends at Redfield Cider:

Join us for an introductory Cider Tasting for four people at Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop. Redfield is a petite bar, bottle shop, and eatery located in beautiful Oakland, California. Our mission is to provide a welcoming, lively, and fun environment for folks to experience all that cider and natural wine has to offer. The Cider Tasting will be an introduction to the world of cider and an exploration of everything the apple can do when fermented. We will taste through expressive, orchard-based ciders and co-ferments from around the world, and will discuss the roles that variety choice of fruit, climate, soil conditions, and production techniques play in shaping flavor of the finished bottle. The Cider Tasting is good for a group of up to four people and must be booked in advance by emailing [email protected].