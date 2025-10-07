The Philadelphia Chapter of the Drifters Inc.

The Philadelphia Chapter of the Drifters Inc.

Holiday Beats, Bingo & Karaoke Fundraiser

9001 Ashton Rd

Philadelphia, PA 19136, USA

Jingle Jam Ticket
$65

The Philadelphia Chapter of The Drifters, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering lives through education and service. Funds raised through this campaign will support our mission by:


• Providing scholarships that help underserved high school students to pursue their dream of attending college.


• Expanding community outreach programs that uplift families and create opportunities for growth and stability.


• Supporting senior citizens through initiatives that promote care, dignity, and meaningful connection.


Your generosity helps us continue creating opportunities, strengthening our neighborhoods, and changing lives across Philadelphia.

Table of 10
$585
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Buy 9 tickets, get the 10th free!


