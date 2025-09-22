Holiday Bizarre

Spaces are just $15 each, and tables and chairs will be provided. Vendors will receive a an 8-foot table (or two 4-foot tables) and two chairs. Space is limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. If the Center runs out of tables, the vendor will have to bring their own. There is no reduction in price of the space.





Vendors will be required to sign the 2025 Vendor Insurance Waiver. If you would like a copy, send a request to [email protected]