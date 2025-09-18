Holiday Boutique Vendor Sign Up 2025

49111 Cinder Ln

Oakhurst, CA 93644

Corner Table with Electrical Outlet
$35

This is a single (non-refundable) table & 2 chairs in one corner of the main Senior Center hall. Only THREE corner spaces available; first come, first served.

Central Table no Electricity
$25

This is a single (non-refundable) table & 2 chairs along a wall or in the center of the main Senior Center hall. No electrical outlets available. Approximate indoor space is 8x8.

Central Table with Electrical Outlet
$30

This is a single (non-refundable) table along a wall of the main Senior Center hall with electrical outlet. Approximate indoor space is 8x8.

Outdoor Space
$35

Food vendors and any others who wish to set up in front of the Senior Center building. Approximate outdoor space is 10x10. (non-refundable)

Annex Table with Electrical Outlet
$35

This is a table & 2 chairs in the Exercise room directly off the main hall with access to an electrical outlet.

Annex Table no electricity
$25

This is a table (non-refundable) & 2 chairs in the Exercise room directly off the main hall.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing