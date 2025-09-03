Alpha Kappa Sigma Austin Alumnae Chapter-Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Sigma Austin Alumnae Chapter-Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

About this event

Sleigh Your Bills Holiday Raffle!

P.O. Box 143674

Austin, TX 78714-3674

1 Holiday Raffle Ticket
$10

Tis the season to win $500.00 by purchasing raffle tickets to Sleigh Your Bills.


Raffle tickets are non-refundable.

3 Holiday Raffle Tickets
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Tis the season to win $500.00 by purchasing raffle tickets to Sleigh Your Bills.


Raffle tickets are non-refundable.

7 Holiday Raffle Tickets
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Tis the season to win $500.00 by purchasing raffle tickets to Sleigh Your Bills.


Raffle tickets are non-refundable.

15 Holiday Raffle Tickets
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Tis the season to win $500.00 by purchasing raffle tickets to Sleigh Your Bills.


Raffle tickets are non-refundable.

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Sigma Austin Alumnae Chapter-Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

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