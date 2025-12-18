Friends of Myrtle Creek Library

Hosted by

Friends of Myrtle Creek Library

About this event

Holiday Centerpiece 2025

231 NE Division St

Myrtle Creek, OR 97457, USA

General Admission - 1 Centerpiece per Ticket
Pay what you can

Each ticket reserves ONE centerpiece. If you are coming as a family and only want to make one centerpiece, you only need to select one ticket.

General Admission - 1 Centerpiece per Ticket
$10

Each ticket reserves ONE centerpiece. If you are coming as a family and only want to make one centerpiece, you only need to select one ticket.

General Admission - 1 Centerpiece per Ticket
$10

Each ticket reserves ONE centerpiece. If you are coming as a family and only want to make one centerpiece, you only need to select one ticket.

Add a donation for Friends of Myrtle Creek Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!