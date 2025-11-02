Holiday Cheer Fundraiser

Hosted by
Each general admission ticket includes 1 drink ticket and 1 raffle ticket.
Each VIP admission ticket includes two drink tickets, one raffle ticket, and a swag bag filled with unique goodies.
As a Tinsel Sponsor, you will receive 2 VIP tickets and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $100.
As a Holly Jolly Sponsor, you will receive 2 VIP tickets, acknowledgment on our social media, and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $350.
As a Merry & Bright sponsor, you will receive 4 VIP tickets, acknowledgment on our social media, and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $700.
As a Holiday Cheermeister sponsor, you will receive 5 VIP tickets, a reserved table, acknowledgment on our social media platforms, and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $2,125.
As a Holiday Hero sponsor, you will receive 6 VIP tickets, acknowledgment on our social media platforms, and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $4,450.
