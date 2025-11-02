Friends Of City Dogs Cleveland

Hosted by

Friends Of City Dogs Cleveland

About this event

Holiday Cheer Fundraiser

2135 Columbus Rd

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

General Admission
$50

Each general admission ticket includes 1 drink ticket and 1 raffle ticket.

VIP Admission
$75

Each VIP admission ticket includes two drink tickets, one raffle ticket, and a swag bag filled with unique goodies.

Tinsel Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Tinsel Sponsor, you will receive 2 VIP tickets and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $100.

Holly Jolly Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Holly Jolly Sponsor, you will receive 2 VIP tickets, acknowledgment on our social media, and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $350.

Merry & Bright Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Merry & Bright sponsor, you will receive 4 VIP tickets, acknowledgment on our social media, and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $700.

Holiday Cheermeister
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

As a Holiday Cheermeister sponsor, you will receive 5 VIP tickets, a reserved table, acknowledgment on our social media platforms, and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $2,125.

Holiday Hero
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

As a Holiday Hero sponsor, you will receive 6 VIP tickets, acknowledgment on our social media platforms, and recognition at the event. The charitable amount of your sponsorship is $4,450.

Add a donation for Friends Of City Dogs Cleveland

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!