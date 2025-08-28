Holiday Craft & Vendor Show

Payment of the $40.00 fee indicates your acceptance and understanding of the rules and regulations as follows:

Vendors agree to hold Cecil County 4-H Programs harmless from any and all liability arising out of the Vendor's participation in the Craft Fair(s).

During the Craft Fair(s), Cecil County 4-H Programs will not accept responsibility for damage, injury, or loss to persons or property, including exhibits, merchandise, and vehicles.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Cecil County 4-H Programs will provide:

One Vendor Space: 9' x 9'

One 8-foot table and up to two chairs. You may bring other tables, shelves, and display items to use in your space. If you choose not to use the provided table and chairs, please let us know in advance.

PAYMENT and REFUNDS

If we have bad weather, the sale continue! In the case of extreme weather conditions that threaten the health and safety of vendors and attendees, we may elect to cancel the indoor sale. If extreme weather occurs, we will provide refunds.

All cancellation decisions are made at the discretion of Cecil County 4-H Programs, or as advised by local law enforcement or area emergency personnel/agencies.

SET UP/ARRIVAL & BREAKDOWN/DEPARTURE TIMES

For your convenience, set-up time from 7 am the morning of the event is available.

Please arrive to later than 8:00 a.m. on the day of the event.

Please plan to remain for the duration of the event (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Payment of $40.00 per space as follows:

Check

made payable to Cecil County 4-H Camp, mailed to Cecil County 4-H Camp PO Box 939 Elkton MD 21921

Cash,

contact me at 410-441-4990

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.