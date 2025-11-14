Severn Cross Roads Foundation Inc

Holiday Craft Party

1358 Millersville Rd

Millersville, MD 21108, USA

Make a Wreath
$75

Expert instruction and all supplies are provided by MK Designs for you to create a lighted sea glass wreath. Light refreshments provided by the Trustees and holiday music provided by the Chesapeake Harmony Chorus.

Make a Tree
$75

Expert instruction and all supplies are provided by MK Designs for you to create a lighted sea glass tree. Light refreshments provided by the Trustees and holiday music provided by the Chesapeake Harmony Chorus.

