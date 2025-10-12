Holiday Drag Trivia ✦ An Owosso Pride Fundraiser

219 S Washington St

Owosso, MI 48867, USA

Reserved Table ✧ Dasher
$300
groupTicketCaption

A Reserved Table with front row views, one complimentary appetizer and photos with the Boylesque Queens following the show.

Reserved Table ✧ Dancer
$300
groupTicketCaption

A Reserved Table with front row views, one complimentary appetizer and photos with the Boylesque Queens following the show.

Reserved Table ✧ Prancer
$300
groupTicketCaption

A Reserved Table with front row views, one complimentary appetizer and photos with the Boylesque Queens following the show.

Reserved Table ✧ Vixen
$300
groupTicketCaption

A Reserved Table with front row views, one complimentary appetizer and photos with the Boylesque Queens following the show.

General Admission
$25
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

This seating is first come first serve. Includes low top tables, high top tables and bar seating. Enjoy Early Bird Pricing until November 30, 2025. General Admission tickets can be purchased for $35/each starting December 1, 2025.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing