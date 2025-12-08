Hidden Pastures, LLC

Holiday Event Auction 2025

1512 Elm Dr, Wylie, TX 75098, USA

Hidden Pastures Grooming Kit
$25

This basket includes the essential tools to groom a horse. This pairs well with a horseback lessons to give as a gift for Christmas!

Christmas Spirit Pack
$20

This pack includes a farm-made soap and car diffuser that is scented with Christmas Spirit, a nostalgic blend of woodsy evergreen and warm spices, often brightened with citrus and sweetened with vanilla, gingerbread. Additionally, it includes 5 highland cow ornaments!

Collapsible Christmas Tree
$15

This 3D printed collapsible Christmas tree is a fun fidget, making for a variety of entertaining ways to play with it. It also makes for a great centerpiece! Donated by Stacked Rubbish!

Sweet Holiday Mix Gift Pack item
Sweet Holiday Mix Gift Pack
$20

Donated by our friends at Garden of Grace, this pack includes sourdough pancake mix, Chai Tea Mix, and hot chocolate mixes!

