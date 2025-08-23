Holiday Evergreen Fundraiser - Pilot Club of Valley Forge

28" Wreath. Aromatic combination of Noble Fir, berried Juniper, and incense Cedar. Touches of color by red faux holly berries and a red velvet water-repellent bow. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.
22" Wreath. An aromatic combination of Noble Fir, berried Juniper, and incense Cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries and a red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.
Swag for door or cemetery. Perfect alternative to a wreath. Made from hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30”x19”. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.
Centerpiece made of Cedar, Noble fir, Pine, and berried Juniper and arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Accented by snowy white cones and red faux holly berries for easy attaching. NO CANDLE included, but there is a candle HOLDER for your own candle. Size is approximately 12-inches diameter. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.
19" tall festive red-nosed Reindeer with matching red sleigh. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.
SET OF 2: Handblown votive candle holders; one (1) green; one (1) red. Candles not included. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.
28" Wreath. Aromatic combination of Noble Fir, berried Juniper, and incense Cedar. Touches of color by red faux holly berries red and gold snowflake bow. Direct Shipment to recipient.
22" Wreath. An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried Juniper, and incense Cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red burlap snowflake bow is included for easy attaching. Direct Shipment to recipient.
Swag for door or cemetery. Perfect alternative for a wreath. Fragrant Noble fir door swag is adorned by white snow dusted cones and a red burlap snowflake bow. Measures 30”x 19”. Direct Shipment to a recipient.
Centerpiece. Cedar, Noble fir, Pine, and berried Juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Accented by snowy white cones and red faux holly berries. Includes a 10" tapered LED candle (AA batteries NOT included).
Size is approximately 12-inches. Delivered directly to a recipient.
A rustic willow basket filled with an assortment of large, medium, and small snowy pine cones. Basket is approximately 13” diameter and 6” deep. Please note, actual basket style may vary due to availability. Delivered directly to a recipient.
Garland. Two sections of stunning 10’ garland for decorating a doorway or porch railing. Made of fragrant fresh cut western cedar. Delivered directly to a recipient.
The evergreen gift set complements and completes the holiday decoration for any entry. Includes
~ 2 (two) 10’ western cedar garlands
~ 1 (one) 22 ̋ mixed evergreen gift wreath with Noble fir, berried Juniper, incense Cedar, red faux holly berries and a red burlap snowflake bow. Delivered directly to a recipient.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing