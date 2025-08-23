Holiday Evergreen Fundraiser - Pilot Club of Valley Forge

W3-LOCAL - 28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
W3-LOCAL - 28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$36

28" Wreath. Aromatic combination of Noble Fir, berried Juniper, and incense Cedar. Touches of color by red faux holly berries and a red velvet water-repellent bow. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.

W4-LOCAL - 22" Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
W4-LOCAL - 22" Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$28

22" Wreath. An aromatic combination of Noble Fir, berried Juniper, and incense Cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries and a red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.

S4-LOCAL - Noble Fir Door Swag item
S4-LOCAL - Noble Fir Door Swag
$27

Swag for door or cemetery. Perfect alternative to a wreath. Made from hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30”x19”. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.

C5-LOCAL - Centerpiece item
C5-LOCAL - Centerpiece
$21

Centerpiece made of Cedar, Noble fir, Pine, and berried Juniper and arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Accented by snowy white cones and red faux holly berries for easy attaching. NO CANDLE included, but there is a candle HOLDER for your own candle. Size is approximately 12-inches diameter. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.

R9-LOCAL - Reindeer & Sleigh item
R9-LOCAL - Reindeer & Sleigh
$15

19" tall festive red-nosed Reindeer with matching red sleigh. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.

V4-LOCAL - Candle Set item
V4-LOCAL - Candle Set
$12

SET OF 2: Handblown votive candle holders; one (1) green; one (1) red. Candles not included. Local Delivery by Pilot Club of Valley Forge.

W3-DIRECT - 28" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath item
W3-DIRECT - 28" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath
$50

28" Wreath. Aromatic combination of Noble Fir, berried Juniper, and incense Cedar. Touches of color by red faux holly berries red and gold snowflake bow. Direct Shipment to recipient.

W4-DIRECT - 22" Evergreen Gift Wreath item
W4-DIRECT - 22" Evergreen Gift Wreath
$44

22" Wreath. An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried Juniper, and incense Cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red burlap snowflake bow is included for easy attaching. Direct Shipment to recipient.

S4-DIRECT - Gift Door Swag item
S4-DIRECT - Gift Door Swag
$45

Swag for door or cemetery. Perfect alternative for a wreath. Fragrant Noble fir door swag is adorned by white snow dusted cones and a red burlap snowflake bow. Measures 30”x 19”. Direct Shipment to a recipient.

C5-DIRECT - Gift Centerpiece with LED Candle item
C5-DIRECT - Gift Centerpiece with LED Candle
$43

Centerpiece. Cedar, Noble fir, Pine, and berried Juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Accented by snowy white cones and red faux holly berries. Includes a 10" tapered LED candle (AA batteries NOT included).

Size is approximately 12-inches. Delivered directly to a recipient.

N7DIRECT - Cone Gift Basket item
N7DIRECT - Cone Gift Basket
$39

A rustic willow basket filled with an assortment of large, medium, and small snowy pine cones. Basket is approximately 13” diameter and 6” deep. Please note, actual basket style may vary due to availability. Delivered directly to a recipient.

G3DIRECT - Western Cedar Gift Garland item
G3DIRECT - Western Cedar Gift Garland
$55

Garland. Two sections of stunning 10’ garland for decorating a doorway or porch railing. Made of fragrant fresh cut western cedar. Delivered directly to a recipient.

EGDIRECT - Evergreen Gift Set item
EGDIRECT - Evergreen Gift Set
$80

The evergreen gift set complements and completes the holiday decoration for any entry. Includes

~ 2 (two) 10’ western cedar garlands

~ 1 (one) 22 ̋ mixed evergreen gift wreath with Noble fir, berried Juniper, incense Cedar, red faux holly berries and a red burlap snowflake bow. Delivered directly to a recipient.

