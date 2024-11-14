When registering for our Holiday Extravaganza, please make sure to select the number of adults aged 18 and over attending. This helps us plan accordingly to ensure everyone has a fantastic experience! 🎉
When registering for our Holiday Extravaganza, please make sure to select the number of adults aged 18 and over attending. This helps us plan accordingly to ensure everyone has a fantastic experience! 🎉
Youth Admission
Free
When you register for our Holiday Extravaganza, don't forget to select the number of youth aged 17 and under who will be joining us. This information is essential to ensure we have enough festivities and fun planned for our younger guests! 🎈🎉
When you register for our Holiday Extravaganza, don't forget to select the number of youth aged 17 and under who will be joining us. This information is essential to ensure we have enough festivities and fun planned for our younger guests! 🎈🎉
Add a donation for Angel Care Community Services
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!