Western School Corporation Band Boosters Inc

Hosted by

Western School Corporation Band Boosters Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Holiday Extravaganza

Connor Prairie Tickets item
Connor Prairie Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Family 4 Pack + Balloon ride

valid until 12/31/26

$180 value

Russiaville Rentals $350 gift certificate item
Russiaville Rentals $350 gift certificate
$100

Starting bid

Russiaville Rentals

15-yard dumpster for up to 7 days

$350 value

Five Iron Golf item
Five Iron Golf
$50

Starting bid

Five Iron Golf $250 gift certificate

many locations

Urban Air Adventure Park item
Urban Air Adventure Park
$10

Starting bid

2 Deluxe passes valued at $55.98

located in Noblesville

Angry Donkey Restaurant $900 value! item
Angry Donkey Restaurant $900 value! item
Angry Donkey Restaurant $900 value!
$200

Starting bid

Looking for a fun get together where someone else does all the work? Look no further! This is sure to be a great experience with great food!

Louis Tux Shop item
Louis Tux Shop
$25

Starting bid

Tux rental up to $249 value

rent a tux for any reason, prom is around the corner!

Popcorn Cafe $50 gift card item
Popcorn Cafe $50 gift card
$10

Starting bid

Indianapolis Zoo Tickets item
Indianapolis Zoo Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets and a parking pass valued at $79 and valid until 11/30/2026

Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts item
Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts item
Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts
$25

Starting bid

2 tickets valid to any of the shows listed for the 2025-2026 season

Located in Carmel

valued at $100 value

GQT Movie Theater item
GQT Movie Theater item
GQT Movie Theater
$20

Starting bid

GQT Movie theater in Lebanon

$60 value

Pepe's $25 gift card

CJ's Carwash 4 $10 gift cards item
CJ's Carwash 4 $10 gift cards
$10

Starting bid

$40 value

CJ's Carwash 4 $10 gift cards item
CJ's Carwash 4 $10 gift cards
$10

Starting bid

$40 value

Indianapolis State Museum 4-pack item
Indianapolis State Museum 4-pack
$20

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets valid through 3/31/26

Valued at $92

Indianapolis State Museum item
Indianapolis State Museum
$20

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets valid through 3/31/26

Valued at $92

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra item
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
$10

Starting bid

Valid for 2 tickets to any 2025-2026 Coffee or evening classical performance

valued at $80

Kokomo Symphony Orchastra item
Kokomo Symphony Orchastra
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets to Holiday Pops performance

on 12/20/25

valued at $100

Kokomo Beach passes item
Kokomo Beach passes
$10

Starting bid

8 Kokomo Beach single day passes

$48 value

Sound of Music $50 gift card item
Sound of Music $50 gift card
$10

Starting bid

Malibu Jacks Gift card item
Malibu Jacks Gift card
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card and free play certificates

over a $50 value

located in Lafayette

Nails #1 gift certificates item
Nails #1 gift certificates
$40

Starting bid

5 $20 nail salon certificates total value at $100

Nails #1 gift certificates item
Nails #1 gift certificates
$40

Starting bid

5 $20 nail salon certificates total value at $100

Nails#1 gift certificates item
Nails#1 gift certificates
$40

Starting bid

5 $20 nail salon certificates total value at $100

Nails#1 gift certificate item
Nails#1 gift certificate
$20

Starting bid

3 $20 nail salon certificates total value at $60

Nails#1 gift certificates item
Nails#1 gift certificates
$20

Starting bid

3 $20 nail salon certificates total value at $60

Nails#1 gift certificate item
Nails#1 gift certificate
$20

Starting bid

4 $20 nail salon certificates total value at $80

Restaurant Bundle item
Restaurant Bundle item
Restaurant Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Bricks Street $25

The coterie $25

Chilis $20


Brandons Burgers item
Brandons Burgers
$20

Starting bid

6 $10 gift cards

valued at $60

Burlington Boathouse item
Burlington Boathouse
$25

Starting bid

$100 Dock Dollars

Kokomo Alehouse $50 gift card item
Kokomo Alehouse $50 gift card
$10

Starting bid

2 $25 gift cards

Kokomo Alehouse $50 item
Kokomo Alehouse $50
$10

Starting bid

2 $25 gift cards

Kentucky Kingdom item
Kentucky Kingdom
$50

Starting bid

Kentucky Kingdom

4 tickets valid any day park is open. 2026 season $220 value

Chip and Dales Golf Course item
Chip and Dales Golf Course
$50

Starting bid

valued at $188 good for the 2026 season

Eiteljorg Museum item
Eiteljorg Museum
$25

Starting bid

4 general admission passes and parking

valued at $80

Holiday World tickets item
Holiday World tickets
$50

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets to Holiday World and splashing safari 2026 season

Valued at $110

Solutions Signature Scalp Facial item
Solutions Signature Scalp Facial
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $160

Solutions Refresh Spa Package item
Solutions Refresh Spa Package
$50

Starting bid

valued at $264

Windmill Grill item
Windmill Grill
$10

Starting bid

2 2xl t-shirts

$25 gift card

Aspen Creek $35 gift card item
Aspen Creek $35 gift card
$10

Starting bid

McAlisters VIP card item
McAlisters VIP card
$5

Starting bid

valued at $30

Opalescent Glass item
Opalescent Glass
$10

Starting bid

handmade black ceramic bowl

Stanley can cooler cup item
Stanley can cooler cup
$10

Starting bid

$30 value

shopping bundle $50 item
shopping bundle $50 item
shopping bundle $50
$10

Starting bid

Target $25

Amazon $25

Fast food bundle $30 item
Fast food bundle $30 item
Fast food bundle $30
$10

Starting bid

Wendys $15

McDonalds $15

Dicks Last Resort item
Dicks Last Resort
$25

Starting bid

Indianapolis Dicks Last Resort

2 $25 gift certificates

1 $50 gift certificate


$100 value

Fort Wayne Zoo tickets item
Fort Wayne Zoo tickets
$25

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets to the Fort Wayne Zoo.

valued at $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!