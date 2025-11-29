Photo with Santa during Holiday Movie Night

500 Deer Run

Miami Springs, FL 33166, USA

1st Session 3:00 PM - Santa Picture Ticketst Session
$10

1st Session: 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Bring your loved ones to meet Santa for a family portrait. Dress in festive Holiday attire.


*Advance purchase is required.


