Holiday Family Farm Days

Admission for children whose parents are Active Duty service members, Veterans or First Responders is $10 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are Military/First Responder or a Local Las Vegas Resident or affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.

Admission for children whose parents are Active Duty service members, Veterans or First Responders is $10 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are Military/First Responder or a Local Las Vegas Resident or affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.

seeMoreDetailsMobile