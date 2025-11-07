Holiday Family Farm Days

The admission to The Ranch during Family Farm Days is $15 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are Military/First Responder or a Local Las Vegas Resident or affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.
Admission for children whose parents are Active Duty service members, Veterans or First Responders or Foster Kids is $10 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20.
Admission for children whose parents are local residents is $15 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20.
Admission for children whose parents are affiliated with one of our Community Partners is $10 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20.
If you are hosting a group, you qualify for the Group Rate of $10 per child, ages 2 to 13. For more information, email [email protected].
Veterans and seniors ages 65+ can visit The Ranch during Family Farm Days. Your visit does not include a horse ride.
Toddlers accompanied by an older sibling are free. Toddlers visiting withut an older sibling are just $10. They can participate in all activities but cannot ride a horse or pony.
Admission for Foster children is $10 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20.
