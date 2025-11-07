Holiday Family Farm Days

4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149

General admission (Ages 2 to 17)
$15

The admission to The Ranch during Family Farm Days is $15 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are Military/First Responder or a Local Las Vegas Resident or affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.

General Admission HERO (Ages 2 to 17)
$10

Admission for children whose parents are Active Duty service members, Veterans or First Responders or Foster Kids is $10 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are Military/First Responder or a Local Las Vegas Resident or affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.

General Admission LOCAL (Ages 2 to 17)
$15

Admission for children whose parents are local residents is $15 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are a Local Las Vegas Resident or affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.

Community Partner (Ages 2 to 17)
$15

Admission for children whose parents are affiliated with one of our Community Partners is $10 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.

Group Rate (five or more, ages 2 to 17)
$10

If you are hosting a group, you qualify for the Group Rate of $10 per child, ages 2 to 13. For more information, email [email protected].

General Admission - SENIOR/Veteran (w/out children)
free

Veterans and seniors ages 65+ can visit The Ranch during Family Farm Days. Your visit does not include a horse ride. We never charge adults to accompany children or granchildren.

General Admission - Toddlers (Ages 6 to 23 months)
$10

Toddlers accompanied by an older sibling are free. Toddlers visiting withut an older sibling are just $10. They can participate in all activities but cannot ride a horse or pony.

General Admission Foster (Ages 2 to 17)
$10

Admission for Foster children is $10 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. We never charge adults to accompany their children.

