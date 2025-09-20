LWRWC

Hosted by

LWRWC

About this event

2025 Holiday Gala

Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club

7650 Legacy Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202, USA

2025 Holiday Gala - Single Ticket
$85

Single Admission Ticket - Please note that we do not accept PayPal as a payment method.

2025 Holiday Gala - Table of 10
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your table will be reserved for 10 attendees. Please note that we do not accept PayPal as a payment method.

Gold Sponsor - 2025 Holiday Gala
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Gold Sponsor you will receive two complimentary dinners and recognition in the Event Program, media, and on the LWRWC Website.

Silver Sponsor - 2025 Holiday Gala
$250

As a Silver Sponsor you will receive one complimentary dinner and recognition in the Event Program, media, and on the LWRWC Website.

Add a donation for LWRWC

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