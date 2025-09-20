2025 Holiday Gala

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About this event
Single Admission Ticket - Please note that we do not accept PayPal as a payment method.
Your table will be reserved for 10 attendees. Please note that we do not accept PayPal as a payment method.
As a Gold Sponsor you will receive two complimentary dinners and recognition in the Event Program, media, and on the LWRWC Website.
As a Silver Sponsor you will receive one complimentary dinner and recognition in the Event Program, media, and on the LWRWC Website.
$
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