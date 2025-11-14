Holiday Gathering

We’re grateful for your support—please enjoy the evening as our guest.
Elevate your support to the Rhino Level with a $1,000 contribution. Rhino Members enjoy complimentary admission to the event and an exclusive chance to win the Revolution Academy Grand Prize Drawing—a one-week stay at a beachfront villa (valued at $6,500). A meaningful way to invest in our students—and maybe treat yourself to an unforgettable getaway.
Your contribution of $300 per individual provides full event admission and includes one complimentary entry into our Patron Raffle. Enjoy an evening of connection, celebration, and shared commitment to the future of our school.
Your contribution of $500 per couple provides full event admission and includes one complimentary entry into our Patron Raffle. Enjoy an evening of connection, celebration, and shared commitment to the future of our school.
Join us for the evening as a Friend of Revolution. Your contribution of $100 per individual provides full admission and supports our ongoing efforts to build a strong K-12 future for our students.
Join us for the evening as a Friend of Revolution. Your contribution of $175 per couple provides full admission and supports our ongoing efforts to build a strong K-12 future for our students.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing