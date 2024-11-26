Holiday Gift Ideas for Families Grieving the Loss of a Baby
Bereavement Care Package with Sympathy Card
$24.99
A thoughtfully curated care package designed to offer comfort and support to families grieving pregnancy loss. It includes soothing items such as comfy socks, a journal, pen, candle, cookies, the "Resilience After Heartache" book, and lip balm. Each package comes with a handwritten sympathy card to convey heartfelt condolences.
Angel Ornament with Special Message
Free
For any size donation we will ship a beautiful keepsake designed to honor and remember a little angel. This ornament serves as a symbol of love and remembrance, providing comfort during the holiday season. Purchasing this ornament supports our mission to assist grieving families. If you want to write a special message, please provide the message in the additional notes section on the form.
Founder’s Book: Resilience After Heartache
$12.98
Authored by MJ Aguilar, founder of Little Angel Network, this heartfelt book shares personal stories and healing strategies to help those facing pregnancy loss, infidelity, and depression. It's a source of hope and resilience for anyone seeking guidance through difficult times.
Dad’s Grieving Book: He Lost His Baby Too by Kelly Farley
$12.98
A compassionate resource specifically for grieving fathers, this book provides insights and support to help men navigate the unique challenges of losing a child. It's a valuable tool for fathers seeking understanding and solace during their grief journey.
