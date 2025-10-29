Holiday Gifts That Last Beyond The Holidays

Your Brick Can:

• Honor a veteran or loved one

• Recognize your family’s connection to Sumter

• Celebrate your support for preserving history





When you purchase a commemorative brick, you become a storyteller of Sumter Museum's next chapter. Your brick becomes part of the Sumter Military Museum, where Uncommon Patriotism lives—from feathers to flight, through every uniform, every story, and every sacrifice. Join us in building a home for history—where every brick tells a story, and where uncommon patriotism lives.