Holiday Gifts That Last Beyond The Holidays

Gift of Family Membership item
Gift of Family Membership
$75

A year of discovery, right here in Sumter.
Give family and friends unlimited access to the stories that shaped our community. A Sumter Museum Membership includes:

  • Free admission to exhibits and programs all year long
  • Exclusive members-only events
  • Discounts on special programs and in the museum gift shop
  • A full year of learning, laughter, and local pride
Commemorative Landscape Brick item
Commemorative Landscape Brick
$200

Your Brick Can:

• Honor a veteran or loved one

• Recognize your family’s connection to Sumter

• Celebrate your support for preserving history


When you purchase a commemorative brick, you become a storyteller of Sumter Museum's next chapter. Your brick becomes part of the Sumter Military Museum, where Uncommon Patriotism lives—from feathers to flight, through every uniform, every story, and every sacrifice. Join us in building a home for history—where every brick tells a story, and where uncommon patriotism lives.

