Bossier Christian Academy

Offered by

Bossier Christian Academy

About this shop

Early Childhood Holiday Giving Campaign

EC Language Bundle item
EC Language Bundle item
EC Language Bundle
$100

Sandpaper Print Letters

Moveable Alphabet

EC Pre-Writing Bundle item
EC Pre-Writing Bundle item
EC Pre-Writing Bundle item
EC Pre-Writing Bundle
$200

Metal Inset Stands & Insets

Paper Box

Colored Pencil Holders

2 Metal Trays

EC Language Bundle 2 item
EC Language Bundle 2 item
EC Language Bundle 2 item
EC Language Bundle 2
$200

2 Moveable Alphabet

Capital Sandpaper Letters

Capital/Lower Sandpaper Letters

Small Chalkboard Set

EC Math Golden Bead Bundle item
EC Math Golden Bead Bundle
$200

Thousand Cubes Set

Hundred Squares Set

Ten Bars

Wooden Number Cards

Golden Bead Intro Tray

EC Math Mats Bundle item
EC Math Mats Bundle item
EC Math Mats Bundle
$100

45 Layout Mat

Building Numbers Mat

EC Sensorial Bundle item
EC Sensorial Bundle item
EC Sensorial Bundle item
EC Sensorial Bundle
$400

Knobless Cylinder Set

Knobbed Cylinder Set

Pink Tower

Brown Stair

Red Rods

Red Rods Stand

EC Botany & Zoology Puzzle Set item
EC Botany & Zoology Puzzle Set
$100

Botany Puzzle Cabinet

Horse Puzzle

Bird Puzzle

Fish Puzzle

EC Practical Life Dressing Bundle item
EC Practical Life Dressing Bundle item
EC Practical Life Dressing Bundle
$600

Dressing Frame

Button Frame

Bow Tying Frame

Lacing Frame

Zipping Frame

Buckle Frame

Velcro Frame

EC Practical Life Polishing Bundle item
EC Practical Life Polishing Bundle
$200

Metal Polishing Set

Wood Polishing Set

Handwashing Set

Art Smocks

EC Art Bundle item
EC Art Bundle
$300

Art Easel

Set of Paint Cups

Paintbrushes

EC Teacher Table item
EC Teacher Table
$500

Teacher Small Group Table

Add a donation for Bossier Christian Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!