Promenade Elementary PTO

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Promenade Elementary PTO

About this event

Holiday Grams '25

Holiday Grams
$1

Send special Holiday Grams to Students, Teachers, Staff, and Family.

Arias Class Buyout
$8

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Arizon Class Buyout
$26

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Baez Class Buyout
$10

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Bain Class Buyout
$23

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Bojorquez Class Buyout
$23

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Brodeur Class Buyout
$21

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Burskey Class Buyout
$23

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Chan Class Buyout
$23

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Endres Class Buyout
$23

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Geisner Class Buyout
$25

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Gentis Class Buyout
$20

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Green Class Buyout
$24

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Harris Class Buyout
$21

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Herrera Class Buyout
$16

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Koh Class Buyout
$24

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Leal Class Buyout
$24

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Lomeli Class Buyout
$14

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Pauley Class Buyout
$20

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Pitts Class Buyout
$21

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Saadat Class Buyout
$21

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Twogood Class Buyout
$24

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Villasenor Class Buyout
$26

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Weaver Class Buyout
$24

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

Young Class Buyout
$22

Send special Holiday Grams to ALL Students in this class.

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