eventClosed

Holiday Grams/Cake Walk for HOLIDAY BAZAAR

Bake Sale item
Bake Sale
$1
Fruit Flavored Candy Cane item
Fruit Flavored Candy Cane
$1
1 Fruit Flavored Candy Cane that can be sent to anyone in the school!
WHOLE CLASS Fruit Flavored Candy Canes item
WHOLE CLASS Fruit Flavored Candy Canes
$20
Fruit Flavored Candy Canes for the WHOLE CLASS!
Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane item
Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane
$1
1 Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane that can be sent to anyone in the school!
WHOLE CLASS Peppermint Flavored Candy Canes item
WHOLE CLASS Peppermint Flavored Candy Canes
$20
Peppermint Flavored Candy Canes for the WHOLE CLASS!
Winter Variety Pencil item
Winter Variety Pencil
$1
1 Winter Variety Pencil that can be sent to anyone in the school!
WHOLE CLASS Winter Variety Pencils item
WHOLE CLASS Winter Variety Pencils
$20
Winter Variety Pencils for the WHOLE CLASS!
Gingerbread Man Craft Kit item
Gingerbread Man Craft Kit
$2
1 Gingerbread Man Craft Kit that can be sent to anyone in the school!
Snowflake Bracelet Craft Kit item
Snowflake Bracelet Craft Kit
$2
1 Snowflake Bracelet Craft Kit that can be sent to anyone in the school!
Gingerbread Bear Plushie item
Gingerbread Bear Plushie
$3
1 Gingerbread Bear Plushie that can be sent to anyone in the school!
Walrus Plushie item
Walrus Plushie item
Walrus Plushie
$3
1 Walrus Plushie that can be sent to anyone in the school!
Holiday Gram Donation item
Holiday Gram Donation
$5
Donations help us guarantee that no student goes home empty handed!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing