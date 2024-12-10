Lake Youngs PTSA 9.7.25
eventClosed
Holiday Grams/Cake Walk for HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Bake Sale
$1
closed
Fruit Flavored Candy Cane
$1
1 Fruit Flavored Candy Cane that can be sent to anyone in the school!
1 Fruit Flavored Candy Cane that can be sent to anyone in the school!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
WHOLE CLASS Fruit Flavored Candy Canes
$20
Fruit Flavored Candy Canes for the WHOLE CLASS!
Fruit Flavored Candy Canes for the WHOLE CLASS!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane
$1
1 Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane that can be sent to anyone in the school!
1 Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane that can be sent to anyone in the school!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
WHOLE CLASS Peppermint Flavored Candy Canes
$20
Peppermint Flavored Candy Canes for the WHOLE CLASS!
Peppermint Flavored Candy Canes for the WHOLE CLASS!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Winter Variety Pencil
$1
1 Winter Variety Pencil that can be sent to anyone in the school!
1 Winter Variety Pencil that can be sent to anyone in the school!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
WHOLE CLASS Winter Variety Pencils
$20
Winter Variety Pencils for the WHOLE CLASS!
Winter Variety Pencils for the WHOLE CLASS!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Gingerbread Man Craft Kit
$2
1 Gingerbread Man Craft Kit that can be sent to anyone in the school!
1 Gingerbread Man Craft Kit that can be sent to anyone in the school!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Snowflake Bracelet Craft Kit
$2
1 Snowflake Bracelet Craft Kit that can be sent to anyone in the school!
1 Snowflake Bracelet Craft Kit that can be sent to anyone in the school!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Gingerbread Bear Plushie
$3
1 Gingerbread Bear Plushie that can be sent to anyone in the school!
1 Gingerbread Bear Plushie that can be sent to anyone in the school!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Walrus Plushie
$3
1 Walrus Plushie that can be sent to anyone in the school!
1 Walrus Plushie that can be sent to anyone in the school!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Holiday Gram Donation
$5
Donations help us guarantee that no student goes home empty handed!
Donations help us guarantee that no student goes home empty handed!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout