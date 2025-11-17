Holiday Heart Care Kit – Black Friday Compassion Offer

The holidays are especially hard when you’re grieving — and you don’t have to navigate them alone. The Holiday Heart Care Kit gives you comforting support you can use immediately: a healing letter, grounding meditation, memory rituals, permission slips, misunderstood grief responses, and journal prompts designed to bring calm, clarity, and emotional relief. If you’ve been longing for guidance, stability, and a gentle way to get through this season, this kit was created for you.