Widowhood - Real Talk With Tina

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Widowhood - Real Talk With Tina

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Holiday Heart Care Kit – Black Friday Compassion Offer

Global

$20 Donation – Holiday Heart Care Kit Thank-You Gift item
$20 Donation – Holiday Heart Care Kit Thank-You Gift
$20

The holidays are especially hard when you’re grieving — and you don’t have to navigate them alone. The Holiday Heart Care Kit gives you comforting support you can use immediately: a healing letter, grounding meditation, memory rituals, permission slips, misunderstood grief responses, and journal prompts designed to bring calm, clarity, and emotional relief. If you’ve been longing for guidance, stability, and a gentle way to get through this season, this kit was created for you.

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