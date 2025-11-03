Holiday Hometown Hop: Enchanted Nights, Holiday Lights

301 South 11th Ave W

Newton, IA 50208, USA

One-Horse Open Sleigh
$50
Snuggle up and glide through the park in a romantic, one-horse open sleigh for two. This classic holiday experience is perfect for couples looking to enjoy a cozy, storybook ride through the lights.

Please arrive a few minutes early—our rides run on a schedule, and if you miss your time, we won’t be able to hold your ride. We want everyone to enjoy the magic!

Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride
$10

Take in the beauty of the lights from a traditional horse-drawn carriage. Whether you’re with family or friends, this timeless ride offers a charming way to see the park sparkle.


Hayrack Ride Tour
$5

Gather your group and hop aboard the festive hayrack for a cheerful ride through the lights! It’s the perfect way to share the magic of the holidays with family, friends, and neighbors.


