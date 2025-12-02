Dickinson First United Methodist Church

Hosted by

Dickinson First United Methodist Church

About this event

Holiday Hoopla (Plus)

200 Farm to Market 517 Rd W

Dickinson, TX 77539, USA

Option 1 (Holiday Hoopla Only) FRIDAY 9PM - SATURDAY 6AM
$45

OPTION 1 — $45
Holiday Hoopla is a massive gathering of United Methodist student ministries from across our district!
Your student will experience:
• Worship
Jumping World Trampoline Park
Main Event — putt-putt, laser tag, bowling, video games & more

Includes: Transportation, Jumping World, and Main Event.
Bring: Cash for snacks at Jumping World & Main Event.

Option 2 (Holiday Hoopla Plus) FRIDAY 9PM - SUNDAY 10PM
$175

OPTION 2 — $175
Everything in Option 1 PLUS a bonus trip to Arlington for:
Six Flags Over Texas
(If Dickinson advances!) Texas State Playoff game at AT&T Stadium

Includes:
• Transportation
• Jumping World
• Main Event
• Six Flags ticket
• Ticket to the Texas State Championship Game
• 4 meals
• Overnight stay at a church in Grand Prairie

Students are responsible for: 2 travel meals + spending money for extras at Six Flags/AT&T Stadium and snacks during Holiday Hoopla.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!