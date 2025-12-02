Holiday Hoopla (Plus)

Hosted by
About this event
OPTION 1 — $45
Holiday Hoopla is a massive gathering of United Methodist student ministries from across our district!
Your student will experience:
• Worship
• Jumping World Trampoline Park
• Main Event — putt-putt, laser tag, bowling, video games & more
Includes: Transportation, Jumping World, and Main Event.
Bring: Cash for snacks at Jumping World & Main Event.
OPTION 2 — $175
Everything in Option 1 PLUS a bonus trip to Arlington for:
• Six Flags Over Texas
• (If Dickinson advances!) Texas State Playoff game at AT&T Stadium
Includes:
• Transportation
• Jumping World
• Main Event
• Six Flags ticket
• Ticket to the Texas State Championship Game
• 4 meals
• Overnight stay at a church in Grand Prairie
Students are responsible for: 2 travel meals + spending money for extras at Six Flags/AT&T Stadium and snacks during Holiday Hoopla.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!