Holiday Jingle & Mingle Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Looking for a little joy…or maybe just an alpaca-induced serotonin boost? Enjoy four PacaVisit passes to Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm, where you can stroll the grounds, meet the fluffiest residents in Chatham County, and possibly spot a few baby alpacas bouncing around. Bring a camera and a desire to bond with your new four-legged friends.
This package also includes your very own pink alpaca, which automatically grants you membership in the legendary (and extremely elite) Pink Alpaca Club. Meetings are informal. Jackets optional. Vibes immaculate.
Starting bid
Plan for the future with peace of mind! This gift card for $250 can be applied towards estate planning services, which includes expert guidance from Munson Law Firm, where the focus is on creating a plan that reflects your values and secures your legacy. Whether you need a basic will or a more comprehensive trust structure, Munson Law Firm will help you make critical decisions about your assets, healthcare, and more. Ensure your loved ones are taken care of according to your wishes with this invaluable service. Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist
with a $75 gift certificate you can put towards a class at ClayWorx Studio, Chatham County’s cozy creative haven! Whether you’re a total beginner or a seasoned pottery pro, ClayWorx gives you the space to play, explore, and get a little messy (in the best way).
Each class invites you to follow your imagination, learn new techniques, and create something uniquely yours—all in a warm, inclusive environment where community and creativity go hand in hand.
Come get your hands in some clay and discover what you can create!
Starting bid
Step into Oasis Botanical Lounge in Carrboro, NC—where herbal wellness meets soul-soothing vibes. With this $20 gift card, treat yourself to a unique array of botanical beverages like kratom, kava, and healing mushroom elixirs, or explore their renowned delta THC and CBD wellness products. More than a lounge, Oasis is a sanctuary rooted in the message of One Love, created by visionary author Robert Roskind and now lovingly stewarded by Alicia Roskind Dearing and James Dearing. Whether you're sipping in their art-filled lounge or browsing their offerings online, this gift card is an invitation to relax, connect, and recharge.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in pride, literally, in the most plush and soft blanket. This handmade rainbow blanket is bursting with color, care, and cozy charm. Crocheted (or knitted) by a local artisan who clearly knows their way around yarn and good vibes, it’s perfect for chilly nights, couch cuddles, or dramatic park picnics where you just happen to bring a rainbow. Whether you're waving it at a parade or draping it over your favorite reading chair, this is a one-of-a-kind creation that celebrates comfort and community. This is item is 4.5 feet wide and 6.5 feet long.
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on the UNC Tar Heels as they take on Syracuse Orange on Monday, February 2, 2026 at the iconic Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill! Game starts at 7:00pm. This package includes FOUR premium seats in Section 126, Row L, offering an incredible view of the action. Don’t miss the chance to experience the thrill of live college basketball and show your Tar Heel pride! 🎟️ Important Details: • Game Date: Monday, February 2, 2026 at 7:00pm • Opponent: Syracuse Orange • Seats: Section 126, Row L • Winner will coordinate directly with the donor for game entry. Place your bid today for an unforgettable night of basketball excitement!
Starting bid
Got a good dog? They deserve great things! This pup-approved basket includes a puzzle toy, snuffle blanket, treats galore, bones, nom sticks, a dental bristle bone, and two travel water bottles. It’s everything you need to spoil your four-legged best friend...tail wags guaranteed!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an hour of relaxation and renewal with licensed massage therapist Jonathan Groger. Known for a grounded, compassionate approach, Jonathan creates a welcoming and inclusive space where every client feels cared for and affirmed. Whether you’re seeking stress relief, muscle tension release, or simply a peaceful reset, this therapeutic massage is the perfect gift for your body and mind.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two 90-minute Angelic Reiki sessions with Stephanie Eisner, Master Practitioner. Angelic Reiki is a unique form of energy work that connects the client directly with The Angelic Kingdom to bring healing and transformation. This energy works beyond the physical to touch emotional and spiritual layers.
Benefits of Angelic Reiki include: 1.) Physical: Pain relief, reduced tension and accelerated recovery. 2.) Emotional: Supports the release of stress, anxiety, and emotional trauma. 3.) Spiritual: Enhances connection with your higher self, spirit guides and Divine Love 4.) Mental: Promotes clarity, focus, and a deep sense of calm
Angelic Reiki is suitable for everyone, whether you’re new to energy healing or experienced. It’s ideal for anyone feeling out of balance, overwhelmed or simply seeking peace and spiritual growth.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the unique charm of Café Diem, Pittsboro’s coziest café where great coffee meets quirky vibes. Known for its locally roasted brews, fresh-baked treats, and authentic NY bagels, this welcoming safe space is the perfect spot to sip, snack, and soak in the local flavor. With this $100 gift certificate, you can enjoy the delicious offerings of Café Diem while supporting a business that values kindness, community, and a little bit of sass!
Starting bid
Train Better. Live Better. Chapel Hill Training, voted Best of 2024 by Chapel Hill Magazine, offers a dynamic approach to fitness through small-group training that combines the personalization of one-on-one coaching with the motivation of a team. Each session is tailored to the group’s needs, incorporating strength, conditioning, metabolic training, and corrective exercise. Their functional, multi-planar workouts focus on long-term wellness and performance. If you’re ready to train smarter in a supportive, collaborative environment, this is your perfect fit. Retail value: $160
Starting bid
Own a piece of Carolina Hurricanes history! This authentic signed photo of Frederik Andersen (#31), one of the NHL’s top goaltenders, makes the perfect addition to any Hurricanes fan’s collection. Andersen has been a cornerstone of the Canes’ success in net, known for his calm presence, consistency, and elite play.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or looking for a standout sports collectible, this signed photo is a must-have.
✔ Hand-signed by Frederik Andersen
✔ Carolina Hurricanes #31
✔ Perfect for display at home or in the office
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!