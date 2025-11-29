Holiday Jingle & Mingle Silent Auction

Looking for a little joy…or maybe just an alpaca-induced serotonin boost? Enjoy four PacaVisit passes to Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm, where you can stroll the grounds, meet the fluffiest residents in Chatham County, and possibly spot a few baby alpacas bouncing around. Bring a camera and a desire to bond with your new four-legged friends.

This package also includes your very own pink alpaca, which automatically grants you membership in the legendary (and extremely elite) Pink Alpaca Club. Meetings are informal. Jackets optional. Vibes immaculate.