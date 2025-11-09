Holiday Lottery Raffle 2025

$10 per ticket for a chance to win a beautifully decorated tree with PA Lottery tickets attached. If your ticket is drawn for a prize it will be removed from eligibility for other prizes. If more then one ticket is purchased, tickets not drawn will still be eligible. SPECIAL NOTICE REGARDING RAFFLE TICKET PURCHASES: (1) Please note that payments for raffle tickets must be made by debit card only. Any payment made by credit card will be considered a voluntary donation to Berks County Search And Rescue, Inc., a registered charitable organization in Pennsylvania. By proceeding with a credit card payment, you acknowledge and agree that this transaction constitutes a charitable donation and is non-refundable. (2) Buyer responsible to pick up prize at a location in Berks County, PA. Location to be determined at a later date. (3) Winner will be drawn on Facebook Live and notified by phone call. Winner must collect prize within 30 days or prize will be awarded to another randomly drawn ticket holder.