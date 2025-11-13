Holiday Luncheon

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About this event
Meals include a choice of Meat, salad, green beans, mashed potato, roll and choice of dessert. Widows of Assembly Members & Priest eat free. Use the Discount Code Widow when ordering for a widow and Priest when ordering for a Priest.
A reimbursement voucher for 4th Degree Uniform, not to to be Raffled at the 4th Degree Exemplification hosted by JW Gibbons Asm. 286 on April 25, 2026 at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. The more selections the more tickets
(Value of voucher not to exceed $500.00 no cash value)
Support our Veteran program at the Topeka VA
Number of Selection x $10
Donation to Support our Seminarian and Priest
Number of Selection X $10
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!