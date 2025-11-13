James W Gibbons Assembly 286 Knights of Columbus

Hosted by

James W Gibbons Assembly 286 Knights of Columbus

About this event

Holiday Luncheon

2014 NW 46th St

Topeka, KS 66618, USA

Luncheon
$25

Meals include a choice of Meat, salad, green beans, mashed potato, roll and choice of dessert. Widows of Assembly Members & Priest eat free. Use the Discount Code Widow when ordering for a widow and Priest when ordering for a Priest.

Uniform Raffle
$10

A reimbursement voucher for 4th Degree Uniform, not to to be Raffled at the 4th Degree Exemplification hosted by JW Gibbons Asm. 286 on April 25, 2026 at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. The more selections the more tickets

(Value of voucher not to exceed $500.00 no cash value)

Support For our Veterans
$10

Support our Veteran program at the Topeka VA

Number of Selection x $10


Support our Seminarians
$10

Donation to Support our Seminarian and Priest

Number of Selection X $10

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