Holiday Market

Hosted by
About this event
8' table indoors a space totaling approximately 8x6.
6' table indoors a space totaling approximately 6x6.
No security will be provided for this outdoor 10x10 space on the lawn.
No security will be provided for this outdoor 10x10 space on the lawn. We recommend tearing down Saturday and setting up again Sunday to secure your own product. We will not have storage inside but you may keep your trailer parked in the public parking overnight at your own risk.
Street parking around the event. Approximately 10x30 space.
Street parking around the event. Approximately 10x30 space.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!