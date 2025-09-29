2025 Holiday Market Vendor Registration-Ridgefield Holiday House Tour WAITLIST

WE ARE AT CAPACITY. THIS IS THE WAITLIST FOR A VENDOR SPOT AT THE HOLIDAY MARKET FOR THE 2025 HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR. PLEASE CONTINUE TO REGISTER AND JOIN THE WAITLIST. YOU WILL BE NOTIFIED IF TICKETS BECOME AVAILABLE.





Each vendor for $100 fee will have access to a six foot table with a tablecloth and chairs. There is wifi throughout the building and access to electric. Vendors will also be required to provide a certificate of insurance naming Tiger Hollow Inc, the Ridgefield Historical Society and Lounsbury House as an additional insured. The Holiday House Tour committee will review all vendor submissions and reserves the right to decline vendor participation, at which point a refund will be initiated. If there are any questions or additional requirements needed please contact us at 203-438-5821.









Hold Harmless Statement:

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society and Tiger Hollow, you acknowledge and agree to hold harmless and indemnify the Ridgefield Historical Society, Tiger Hollow, and

Lounsbury House, their officers, directors, employees, volunteers, and agents, from any and all claims, demands, actions, or causes of action, including but not limited to personal injury, property damage, or any other liability arising out of or related to your participation in the event. You further understand and acknowledge that the Ridgefield Historical Society, Tiger Hollow, and Lounsbury House assume no responsibility for accidents, injuries, or loss of personal property during the event. Your participation in the event is entirely at your own risk, and by participating, you expressly assume all risks associated with the event and release the Ridgefield Historical Society, Tiger Hollow and

Lounsbury House from any liability to the fullest extent permitted by law.



Photography Release:

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society and Tiger Hollow, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society and Tiger Hollow to use photographs and/or video of you taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society and Tiger Hollow.