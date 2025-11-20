Holiday Medical Medium Market Auction 2025

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Starting bid
Choose your favorite Medical Medium-inspired design from my Etsy shop and pick your size and color. 100% cotton. (Donated by: Jordan Zimmer Instagram: @solastudiodesign Etsy: SolaStudioDesginCo) Regularly: $24-40, Starting bid 25% off
Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping.
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Necklace gold /green (Donated by Wendy Havlova @Wendy.pwh). Necklace made of 144 beads with hummingbird, the symbol of Light. Regularly €21, Starting bid 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping
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During the session we will reveal your blind spots and work on the areas that need most love whether it's past life work, addressing generational aspect of things or clearing the energy from negative entities. (Donated by Natallia Strukava @natallias.wellness). Regularly: $275, Starting bid 40% off.
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One Hour Nurse Coaching Consultation, Personalized Care Plan and 7 days email support (Donated by: Amber Whiting @Amber_holisticnurse_coach). Regularly: $350, Starting bid 40% off.
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Join us for a 9 day guided 369 group cleanse that includes 5-6 Zoom calls, 4 PDFS, private group chat, 9 day support, community and fun. (Donated by Tex D @Tex369Champ). Regularly: $75, Starting bid 25% off
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This guided hypnosis experience weaves the subconscious healing process with Medical Medium–inspired tools, supporting the nervous system and helping the body release stored stress. Through this gentle, restorative journey, you’ll tap into the wellness already within, freeing yourself from limiting identities tied to illness and reconnecting with your natural state of health, clarity, and peace.(Dayna Hart @yourvioletgrace. Regularly $300, Starting bid 40% off.
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30 minute private sessions (Donated by Robin Cheyney @robin.cheyney). I am an intuitive and energy healer. A 30 minute session can give the recipient healing energy, guidance and messages needed to move them forward on their healing journey. Regularly: $150, Starting bid 40% off
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1 ticket to Light & Insight, an online, live healing event where I offer healing, Regularly: $25, Starting bid 28% off. www.RobinCheyney.com
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🌿Win a 45-minute private session with Judy K. Martene, where you’ll dive into her 3R’s Method — Remember, Recognize, Reconnect — and explore how Medical Medium principles can support your body’s natural ability to restore balance, clarity, and vitality. A soulful reset for your body, mind, and spirit. (Donated by Judy K Martene @judymartene). Regularly: $110.00. Starting bid 40% off.
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Life moves fast. Stress piles up. This short, beautiful guide helps you pause, reset, and return to yourself in five minutes. You get 21 mini-retreats rooted in the 3Rs so you can feel calmer, clearer, and more connected anytime you need it. (Donated by Judy K Martene @judymartene). Regularly: $11.99, Starting bid 25% off.
www.judymartene.com
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Win a 1-hour coaching call with Cathy merkel-Roddy. Cathy is a health and mindset coach that helps people break free from the symptoms of overwhelm and stress so they can live a life they love! She helps her clients rewire their brains so they can access their full potential to heal mind, body and spirit. (Donated by Cathy Merkel-Roddy @revealingthehealing)
Regularly: $150, Starting bid 40% off.
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60 Minute 1:1 Consciousness Coaching Session with Lisa Oh. Lisa specializes in helping you connect to your subconscious mind so that you can access limiting beliefs, replace them with beneficial beliefs, and quickly propel yourself forward to achieve your goals. It's a great way to align with your Purpose-Plus. ✨💖 (Donated by Lisa Oh @lisaoh.co) Visit lisaoh.co/coaching/
Regularly $144, Starting bid 40% off.
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Cue Your Affirmations Card Deck. (Donated by Lisa Oh @lisaoh.co) A fun, easy-to-use affirmation practice inspired by Medical Medium and The Healing Path, Wellness Step #14. ⚠️ Warning: This deck may cause sudden relief from despair and brain fog, and possible departures from Couch Island via a shortcut to Happiness & Abundance. ✨💖 Learn more at https://lisaoh.co/cards Regularly: $36, Starting bid 25% off ; Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping within US. Contributor asks HLTC to cover shipping outside of US above $7 USD
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The Healing Angels card deck includes 49 full-color MM inspired Angel cards with descriptions. Each deck comes with a velvet bag. (Donated by Linda Hoff @mm_healing_angels). Regularly: $33.94. 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping within US
www.healingangelscarddeck.com
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1 - I like my Blueberries WILD Tote - 13"x13" reusable bag for every day use ($25.99)
2 - 6"x6" Canvas - God Bless AW, SOC and All My Beautiful Angels Watching Out for Me picture ($24.99)
3 - 2.76" Ceramic Ornament - Have a BERRY Merry Christmas Ornament ($16.99) (Donated by Beth Klaybor https://www.etsy.com/shop/HappyAndWeKnowItShop
Starting bid 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping within the US.
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Celery Salt/Celery seasoning (Donated by: Rebecca Schroeder @healingjourney144). 100% Natural organic celery salt/seasoning. Made of dehydrated celery pulp. Wonderful on steamed potatoes, soups, salads, literally can be used for any recipe. Starting bid 30% off. No salt added. Regularly: $6 per bag. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping
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Healing with Jolee raw & fat free, an all raw, fat free, salt free, medical medium compatible recipe book with over 100 recipes, over 30 dressings, sauces and dips. Great for the 28 day cleanse or just simply looking for fun creative ways to bring more raw, fat free options into your daily routine. (Donated by: Jonna Wagner @Healing_with_jolee). Regularly: $36.99. 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping https://www.facebook.com/share/1KPMhuotXn/?mibextid=wwXIfr
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Cuisinart Air Fryer (Donated by Lynn Foutch @144KUALF)
Regularly: $188, Starting bid 25% off. Contributor will pay for shipping but products cannot be shipped to other countries secondary to electrical outlets.
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(Donated by Lynn Foutch @144KUALF)
Regularly: $47, Starting bid 25% off. Contributor will pay for shipping but products cannot be shipped to other countries secondary to electrical outlets.
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Restor Retreat a Medical Medium Inspired Retreat 7 days & 6 night (Donated by Tom WHITMIRE @ReStorReTreat). Regularly: $4000. Starting bid 20% off.
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Propolis Lip Balm (Donated by Gianna Cerniglia @ellaraorganics). Regularly $18. 25% off. ELLARA is an organic, botanical skincare line crafted using the healing principles of Medical Medium information. Our Propolis Lip Balm blankets lips in protective moisture, softening dryness while supporting natural repair and resilience. Housed in a 0.3oz/8.5g eco-friendly paperboard tube made from FSC-certified paper. Learn more at ellaraorganics.com.
Ingredients: Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Melissa Officinalis (Lemon Balm), Propolis, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Cera Propolis (Propolis Wax) 100% Organically Grown and Cared
ellaraorganics.com
Starting bid
Herbal Oxygen Gel (Donated by Gianna Cerniglia @ellaraorganics). Herbal Oxygel Gel Regularly: $64. 25% off. ELLARA is an organic, botanical skincare line crafted using the healing principles of Medical Medium information. Our Herbal Oxygen Gel is a lightweight, multi-purpose serum that hydrates, calms, and visibly revitalizes the skin. Formulated with organic aloe vera and our exclusive ozonated organic flax glycerin—infused with pure medical oxygen—it helps strengthen the skin barrier, support a healthy microbiome, and promote clearer, more radiant-looking skin. Infused with 17 organic botanicals, this breathable gel leaves skin feeling soothed, balanced, and renewed. Housed in a 50ml Miron violet glass bottle to naturally preserve purity and potency. Learn more at ellaraorganics.com.
Ingredients: Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice*, Ozonated Glycerin (Flax)*, Calendula Officinalis (Calendula) Flower*, Althaea Officinalis (Marshmallow) Root*, Chamomilla Recutita (Chamomile) Flower*, Sambucus Nigra (Elderflower) Flower*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Straw*, Rosa Canina (Rosehips) Fruit*, Thymus Citriodorus (Lemon Thyme)*, Propolis*, Hibiscus Sabdariffa (Hibiscus) Flower*, Filipendula Ulmaria (Meadowsweet) Flower*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf*, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf*, Tilia Cordata (Linden) Flower*, Centella Asiatica (Gotu Kola)*, Arctium Lappa (Burdock) Root*, Euphrasia Officinalis (Eyebright)*, Viola Odorata (Sweet Violet) Flower*, Populus Tremuloides (Aspen) Bark, Xanthan Gum (corn-free), Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate (Probiotic), Lactobacillus/Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit (Postbiotic)
US or Canada shipping only.
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System Support Sampler- Approx 3 servings ea. of our System Support Blends (Realign Reproductive Support Tea, Recover Nervous System Support Tea, Recharge Adrenal Support Blend, Refresh Lymphatic Support Tea, Reclaim Immune Support Tea). (Donated by Shauna Yorty @reclaimteas) Regularly: $10. Starting bid 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping within US
reclaimteas.com
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Organ Healing Sampler- Approx 3 servings ea. of our Organ Healing Blends (Liver Heal, Thyroid Heal). (Donated by Shauna Yorty @reclaimteas) Regularly: $4. Starting bid 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping within US
reclaimteas.com
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-Toxin Clearing Sampler- Approx 3 servings ea. of our Toxin Clearing Blends (Radiation Clear, Chlorine Clear, Solvent Clear, Plastic Clear, Pesticide Clear) $10 (Donated by Shauna @reclaimteas).
Regularly: $11. Starting bid 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping within US; reclaimteas.com
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The Magic Orchard children's paperback book about healthy eating inspired by Medical Medium lifestyles.
Donated by Robin Farmer @caretocleanse. Regularly: $16.99 paperback. 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping
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Heavenly Whispers: Angel Prayer for Young Hearts children's paperback book with descriptions and poems to many of the heavenly angels for children to build their faith as taught by Medical Medium.
Donated by Robin Farmer @caretocleanse Regularly: $21.99 paperback. 25% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping
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"The Seed" The First Album by Jason and Emily- released September 2025.
DONATION: This 11 song album is available to the public on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, etc. We are dedicating it here for those who want to access the album while simultaneously contributing an amount specifically for this fundraiser.
THE MUSIC: We wanted these songs to showcase how we sound live. There's no bass, no drums, no violins, no studio effects. This album features the simple, authentic folky sound of Jason playing guitar, Emily on piano, and the blending of our male/female harmonies. This album will always hold a special place, showing the world just....us....
Regularly: $7.99. 25% off.
Starting bid
1) Liver Rescue healing tea made with organic dandelion root, nettle leaf, red clover and burdock root.
2) Radiation Detox healing tea made with organic dandelion leaf, atlantic dulse, kelp and nettle leaf.
3) Pesticide Detox tea made with organic lemon verbena, red clover, ginger and burdock root.
All teas are made with healing light and healing intention. (Donated by Melanie Rae Stewart Manna Alchemy @mannaalchemy). Regularly: 48. 25% off. https://www.etsy.com/shop/mannaalchemy
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One on one, 45 Min, Online Vocal Coaching (singing & speaking). Description: calming nerves exercises, somatic, trauma informed body work, anti hoarseness training, helping the body system get back into self regulation. Donated by Julia Döbele @/juliadoebele. Market price is 99,-€ (Regularly ca. 114.40 US $. 40% off). For best results: Use a computer (headphones & a dynamic (stage) mic), also best to use app Mooz (Mooz is free for students). If no computer is available, ensure for headphones and good quality sound. If Mooz isn’t possible, we can use Zoom instead, even if it’s not quite as ideal. People in Stuttgart Germany can also have a one on one face to face session in person.
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Long Distance Energy Healing Session. From the comfort of your own home, enjoy a remote energy healing session with the focused attention of 2 healers over a video call. Brennan Healing Science is a profoundly detailed, yet gentle modality of energy work encompassing 4 dimensions and 7 layers of the human energy field. These sessions are meant to assist mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Regularly $200. 40% off. (Donated by Sophia Pispitsos + Brandon Donadt @aspenrootspodcast)
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MM + Herbal Health Consultation with Folk Herbalist Celena De Luna. Are you newer to Medical Medium protocols or in need of an attuned strategy to better help you on your healing path? I offer a 60min guided consultation to support you in applying medical medium health protocols & folk herbal remedies to address an array of specific chronic health symptoms and conditions you might be experiencing. This not only includes an in-depth call but a plethora of practical resources, shopping list, guides & a personalized easy-to-follow protocol made just for you. With 12+years immersed in my own holistic healing journey, 9+years as a practicing herbalist and 4+ years dedicated to healing with Medical Medium protocols, I offer a compassionate approach to healing while being highly sensitive. (Donated by Celena De Luna @ofthemoonmedicine) Regularly $125. 40% off
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3 sessions of Emotion Code Energy Healing for a targeted issue(s) of your choice. The Emotion Code is a powerful method of releasing trapped negative emotions that have been stored in the body by our subconscious minds’ desire to protect us from suffering. Whether you've struggled with health issues, financial difficulties, spiritual challenges, or something else — emotions can become trapped... and their impact escalates. These unreleased emotions are at the core of many of the body’s imbalances. Symptoms can range from physical pain, chronic fatigue, illness and disease, to anger, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and self-sabotage. Energetic blockages can also cause barriers to abundance, creativity, finding love, and to being confident in who we are at our core. Releasing trapped emotions assists in creating a powerful brain and heart coherence that regulates our nervous system and allows our body to regain its full healing capabilities. **This modality does not require clients to verbalize, visualize, or re-live any experiences in order for trapped emotions to be released, making it a wonderful option for those with concerns of re-traumatization of difficult events. (Donated by Alison Doughty Marquesen www.allisondoughtymarquesen.com Market Price: $165. 40% off.
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A Heart Wall can form when the energy of one or more emotions becomes trapped around the heart. These trapped emotions, which may stem from past traumas, negative experiences, or prolonged stress, form a protective wall aimed at shielding us from further emotional pain. While this defense may offer temporary relief, it ultimately inhibits our ability to feel love, joy, and other high vibration emotions. The presence of a Heart Wall can have profound effects on our emotional/physical health and daily lives. Individuals with a Heart Wall may experience feelings of numbness, disconnection from loved ones or a higher power, and may have difficulty forming intimate relationships. This emotional barrier can contribute to a range of issues, including an inability to give and receive love fully, anxiety, depression and low self-esteem. Additionally, conditions such as chronic pain, fatigue, and unexplained health issues may be linked to the presence of a Heart Wall because the energetic burden of trapped emotions can disrupt the body's natural healing processes, leading to persistent physical symptoms. By clearing these emotional blockages, individuals can experience profound shifts in their emotional and physical landscape, leading to greater resilience, freedom, and inner peace. Donated by Alison Doughty Marquesen www.allisondoughtymarquesen.com Market Price: $160-$275 depending on how large the heart wall is. 40% off.
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We’re giving access to the Ask The Docs membership for one month! You’ll be able to join live calls for one month—one dedicated to real-world case studies and one for answering your burning questions—plus access to the exclusive community forum, our Medical and Medical Medium resource library, practitioner support, and so much more! (Donated by Dr Sherri Greene and Dr Setare Taabodi http://ask-the-docs.mn.co, https://www.instagram.com/drsherrigreene, https://www.instagram.com/dr.setare.np
With over 40 years of combined medical experience, we’re excited to support you in your journey! Regularly $97/month. 25% off.
Starting bid
We’re giving access to the Ask The Docs membership for one month! You’ll be able to join live calls for one month—one dedicated to real-world case studies and one for answering your burning questions—plus access to the exclusive community forum, our Medical and Medical Medium resource library, practitioner support, and so much more! (Donated by Dr Sherri Greene and Dr Setare Taabodi http://ask-the-docs.mn.co, https://www.instagram.com/drsherrigreene, https://www.instagram.com/dr.setare.np
With over 40 years of combined medical experience, we’re excited to support you in your journey! Regularly $97/month. 25% off.
Starting bid
Stephanie Klotz - Morning Cleanse video class (Regularly $57 full price; 25% off). www.mymorningcleanse.com/class "It gives you all the recipes you need to do the morning cleanse if you are a beginner. I also share recipes I personally make, and I teach about the Troublemaker foods."
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Donating the winners choice of 1 MM Community Jumbo Reusable Bag shown in the picture 15x15x10—hold up to 80 lbs! Double handles, pockets around entire inside, machine washable (Donated by Patti Mollet). Regularly $15 . 25% off. https://www.mmcommunitybusinesses.com/about
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Nutrition & Intuitive Health Coaching Session $255 value. 40% off. Unravel root causes of your health symptoms (both physical & emotional/energetic), get guidance on healing foods & supplements, receive compassionate support & work through blocks to implementing consistent lifestyle changes. (Donated by Rachel Pelisson @rachelpelisson.healing)
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One-hour health coaching session. They can be purchased separately or a combination for the same person. (Donated by JenniferLottes JenniferLottes_Healthcoaching). Regularly $125. 40% off.
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In this brand photo experience, you’ll get clear on what makes your brand different and get a 3-hr photoshoot to match that story. You’ll walk away with 30 highly-personalized images that make your personal brand, website or business hard to say no to. (Donated by Lauren Mudrock Lmudrockphoto.com @lmudrockphoto). Regularly $2500. Over 80% off! Note: this covers the cost of the photo session only. Any travel, location, hair/outfit/makeup, or decor fees are not included (but there are budget-friendly workarounds for all).
Starting bid
In this 90-minute Zoom session, you'll receive an Intuitive Body Reading, a co-created food and supplement plan, and we'll answer all your questions so you walk away feeling confident and empowered in your protocols. (Donated by Mandi Palmer @mandi_palmer_chc/), Intuitive Health Strategist💪 Value Regularly: $249. 40% off. www.mandipalmer.com
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Distance Intuitive Energy Healing. In this 30-min session and Divinely protected and Light-filled space, Mandi will intuitively tap into and facilitate what most needs to be healed on a spiritual, emotional, and energetic level in order for your body to more easily move towards full, physical healing (Donated by Mandi Palmer @mandi_palmer_chc/), Intuitive Health Strategist Value Regularly: $99. 25% off. www.mandipalmer.com
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Pure unpasteurized and untreated honey from our honey bees at Baxter Hollow Farm. 2lb Wildflower value = $30, 2lb Sourwood value = $40. (Donated by Michelle Miller @smoky_mtn_paradise).
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90 min Consultation - Anyone struggling with Addiction and chronic illness (Donated by Johnathan Richard @johnathan_richard33) $349 value. 40% off.
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MM Lover Coloring Ebook — Food & Cleanse Version and MM Lover Coloring Ebook — Spiritual & Soul Version. (Donated by Maria Adelaida Velez @mm_lover_coloring).
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The Medical Medium healing journey can feel overwhelming and exhausting at times, particularly around the holidays. If you’re struggling, feeling lost, or experiencing a healing setback, this two-session coaching package is for you. Designed to help you identify potential blind spots and hidden problems, we partner together to restore clarity, fine-tune your supplement protocol, bring in healing tools, and fortify your healing journey with renewed focus, faith, and inspiration - moving you forward into 2026 with greater ease. Donated by Kirsten Carbone https://kirstencarbone.com
1st Session: 1-1/2 hours - $135
2nd Session: 1 hour - $90
Total Package Market Value - $225. 40% off!
Starting bid
Donated by Naima Feagin (www.ftwproject.com)
These orgone products are based on technology that will help clear your environment of the harmful effects of EMF. We have manufactured each pendant from quartz, shungite, brass, iron oxide, and steel powders: encased in an epoxy resin. Many people use orgonite to help defend against electronic pollution in their environment caused by things such as cell phones, wifi, and electromagnetic microwaves.
Orgonite is a special composite, a blend of metals within an epoxy resin that is able to take the harmful stray fields in the environment and turn them into healthy, life-giving energy.
Shungite is a special mineral only found in one place in the world: Karelia, Russia. Shungite that is made mostly of carbon and has Fullerenes that are used in a wide range of applications for detoxing, removing harmful chemicals from the water, from the environment, and also taking stray fields and turning it into healthy fields in the environment.
Orgone Sleeping Pod reg $85. Orgone pendant reg $40. Contributor will cover cost of shipping
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Experience a transformational Healing Reset — a guided session designed to gently shift your nervous system from fight-or-flight into a state of sacred safety, where true restoration begins. Using your free will and the Healing Reset™ approach, Dr. Jaena will help you consciously anchor your body into rest, digest, and healing. You’ll also receive energetic support to clear the invisible blockages that are highest priority for your mind, body, and spirit — igniting your supernatural healing potential from within. Regularly $195. 40% off. Donated by Dr Jaena Stanley-Gonzaga www.simplebalancehealth.com, IG @simplebalancehealth
Starting bid
Will review x-rays and create a plan to support dental care.
(Donated by Anna Khavin @AKSmiles). Regularly $125. 40% off. Dr. Anna Khavin is a general dentist who practices in New York State. She discovered Medical Medium® information almost 10 years ago and currently helps individuals in the community by providing MM inspired dental consults to provide second opinion. Dr. Khavin Will review x-rays and create a plan to support dental care.
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