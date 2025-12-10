Holiday Medical Medium Market Auction 2025 Extended

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
During the session we will reveal your blind spots and work on the areas that need most love whether it's past life work, addressing generational aspect of things or clearing the energy from negative entities. (Donated by Natallia Strukava @natallias.wellness). Regularly: $275, Starting bid 60% off.
Starting bid
One Hour Nurse Coaching Consultation, Personalized Care Plan and 7 days email support (Donated by: Amber Whiting @Amber_holisticnurse_coach). Regularly: $350, Starting bid 60% off.
Starting bid
Join us for a 9 day guided 369 group cleanse that includes 5-6 Zoom calls, 4 PDFS, private group chat, 9 day support, community and fun. (Donated by Tex D @Tex369Champ). Regularly: $75, Starting bid 60% off
Starting bid
This guided hypnosis experience weaves the subconscious healing process with Medical Medium–inspired tools, supporting the nervous system and helping the body release stored stress. Through this gentle, restorative journey, you’ll tap into the wellness already within, freeing yourself from limiting identities tied to illness and reconnecting with your natural state of health, clarity, and peace.(Dayna Hart @yourvioletgrace. Regularly $300, Starting bid 60% off.
Starting bid
🌿Win a 45-minute private session with Judy K. Martene, where you’ll dive into her 3R’s Method — Remember, Recognize, Reconnect — and explore how Medical Medium principles can support your body’s natural ability to restore balance, clarity, and vitality. A soulful reset for your body, mind, and spirit. (Donated by Judy K Martene @judymartene). Regularly: $110.00. Starting bid 60% off.
Starting bid
Life moves fast. Stress piles up. This short, beautiful guide helps you pause, reset, and return to yourself in five minutes. You get 21 mini-retreats rooted in the 3Rs so you can feel calmer, clearer, and more connected anytime you need it. (Donated by Judy K Martene @judymartene). Regularly: $11.99, Starting bid 40% off.
www.judymartene.com
Starting bid
Win a 1-hour coaching call with Cathy merkel-Roddy. Cathy is a health and mindset coach that helps people break free from the symptoms of overwhelm and stress so they can live a life they love! She helps her clients rewire their brains so they can access their full potential to heal mind, body and spirit. (Donated by Cathy Merkel-Roddy @revealingthehealing)
Regularly: $150, Starting bid 60% off.
Starting bid
60 Minute 1:1 Consciousness Coaching Session with Lisa Oh. Lisa specializes in helping you connect to your subconscious mind so that you can access limiting beliefs, replace them with beneficial beliefs, and quickly propel yourself forward to achieve your goals. It's a great way to align with your Purpose-Plus. ✨💖 (Donated by Lisa Oh @lisaoh.co) Visit lisaoh.co/coaching/
Regularly $144, Starting bid 60% off.
Starting bid
1 - I like my Blueberries WILD Tote - 13"x13" reusable bag for every day use ($25.99)
2 - 6"x6" Canvas - God Bless AW, SOC and All My Beautiful Angels Watching Out for Me picture ($24.99)
3 - 2.76" Ceramic Ornament - Have a BERRY Merry Christmas Ornament ($16.99) (Donated by Beth Klaybor https://www.etsy.com/shop/HappyAndWeKnowItShop
Starting bid 40% off. Shipping: Contributor will cover shipping within the US.
Starting bid
Restor Retreat a Medical Medium Inspired Retreat 7 days & 6 night (Donated by Tom WHITMIRE @ReStorReTreat). Regularly: $4000. Starting bid 20% off.
Starting bid
"The Seed" The First Album by Jason and Emily- released September 2025.
DONATION: This 11 song album is available to the public on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, etc. We are dedicating it here for those who want to access the album while simultaneously contributing an amount specifically for this fundraiser.
THE MUSIC: We wanted these songs to showcase how we sound live. There's no bass, no drums, no violins, no studio effects. This album features the simple, authentic folky sound of Jason playing guitar, Emily on piano, and the blending of our male/female harmonies. This album will always hold a special place, showing the world just....us....
Regularly: $7.99. 40% off.
Starting bid
Long Distance Energy Healing Session. From the comfort of your own home, enjoy a remote energy healing session with the focused attention of 2 healers over a video call. Brennan Healing Science is a profoundly detailed, yet gentle modality of energy work encompassing 4 dimensions and 7 layers of the human energy field. These sessions are meant to assist mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Regularly $200. 60% off. (Donated by Sophia Pispitsos + Brandon Donadt @aspenrootspodcast)
Starting bid
MM + Herbal Health Consultation with Folk Herbalist Celena De Luna. Are you newer to Medical Medium protocols or in need of an attuned strategy to better help you on your healing path? I offer a 60min guided consultation to support you in applying medical medium health protocols & folk herbal remedies to address an array of specific chronic health symptoms and conditions you might be experiencing. This not only includes an in-depth call but a plethora of practical resources, shopping list, guides & a personalized easy-to-follow protocol made just for you. With 12+years immersed in my own holistic healing journey, 9+years as a practicing herbalist and 4+ years dedicated to healing with Medical Medium protocols, I offer a compassionate approach to healing while being highly sensitive. (Donated by Celena De Luna @ofthemoonmedicine) Regularly $125. 60% off
Starting bid
3 sessions of Emotion Code Energy Healing for a targeted issue(s) of your choice. The Emotion Code is a powerful method of releasing trapped negative emotions that have been stored in the body by our subconscious minds’ desire to protect us from suffering. Whether you've struggled with health issues, financial difficulties, spiritual challenges, or something else — emotions can become trapped... and their impact escalates. These unreleased emotions are at the core of many of the body’s imbalances. Symptoms can range from physical pain, chronic fatigue, illness and disease, to anger, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and self-sabotage. Energetic blockages can also cause barriers to abundance, creativity, finding love, and to being confident in who we are at our core. Releasing trapped emotions assists in creating a powerful brain and heart coherence that regulates our nervous system and allows our body to regain its full healing capabilities. **This modality does not require clients to verbalize, visualize, or re-live any experiences in order for trapped emotions to be released, making it a wonderful option for those with concerns of re-traumatization of difficult events. (Donated by Alison Doughty Marquesen www.allisondoughtymarquesen.com Market Price: $165. 60% off.
Starting bid
A Heart Wall can form when the energy of one or more emotions becomes trapped around the heart. These trapped emotions, which may stem from past traumas, negative experiences, or prolonged stress, form a protective wall aimed at shielding us from further emotional pain. While this defense may offer temporary relief, it ultimately inhibits our ability to feel love, joy, and other high vibration emotions. The presence of a Heart Wall can have profound effects on our emotional/physical health and daily lives. Individuals with a Heart Wall may experience feelings of numbness, disconnection from loved ones or a higher power, and may have difficulty forming intimate relationships. This emotional barrier can contribute to a range of issues, including an inability to give and receive love fully, anxiety, depression and low self-esteem. Additionally, conditions such as chronic pain, fatigue, and unexplained health issues may be linked to the presence of a Heart Wall because the energetic burden of trapped emotions can disrupt the body's natural healing processes, leading to persistent physical symptoms. By clearing these emotional blockages, individuals can experience profound shifts in their emotional and physical landscape, leading to greater resilience, freedom, and inner peace. Donated by Alison Doughty Marquesen www.allisondoughtymarquesen.com Market Price: $160-$275 depending on how large the heart wall is. 60% off.
Starting bid
We’re giving access to the Ask The Docs membership for one month! You’ll be able to join live calls for one month—one dedicated to real-world case studies and one for answering your burning questions—plus access to the exclusive community forum, our Medical and Medical Medium resource library, practitioner support, and so much more! (Donated by Dr Sherri Greene and Dr Setare Taabodi http://ask-the-docs.mn.co, https://www.instagram.com/drsherrigreene, https://www.instagram.com/dr.setare.np
With over 40 years of combined medical experience, we’re excited to support you in your journey! Regularly $97/month. 60% off.
Starting bid
Stephanie Klotz - Morning Cleanse video class (Regularly $57 full price; 40% off). www.mymorningcleanse.com/class "It gives you all the recipes you need to do the morning cleanse if you are a beginner. I also share recipes I personally make, and I teach about the Troublemaker foods."
Starting bid
Donating the winners choice of 1 MM Community Jumbo Reusable Bag shown in the picture 15x15x10—hold up to 80 lbs! Double handles, pockets around entire inside, machine washable (Donated by Patti Mollet). Regularly $15 . 40% off. https://www.mmcommunitybusinesses.com/about
Starting bid
Nutrition & Intuitive Health Coaching Session $255 value. 60% off. Unravel root causes of your health symptoms (both physical & emotional/energetic), get guidance on healing foods & supplements, receive compassionate support & work through blocks to implementing consistent lifestyle changes. (Donated by Rachel Pelisson @rachelpelisson.healing)
Starting bid
One-hour health coaching session. They can be purchased separately or a combination for the same person. (Donated by JenniferLottes JenniferLottes_Healthcoaching). Regularly $125. 60% off.
Starting bid
In this 90-minute Zoom session, you'll receive an Intuitive Body Reading, a co-created food and supplement plan, and we'll answer all your questions so you walk away feeling confident and empowered in your protocols. (Donated by Mandi Palmer @mandi_palmer_chc/), Intuitive Health Strategist💪 Value Regularly: $249. 60% off. www.mandipalmer.com
Starting bid
Distance Intuitive Energy Healing. In this 30-min session and Divinely protected and Light-filled space, Mandi will intuitively tap into and facilitate what most needs to be healed on a spiritual, emotional, and energetic level in order for your body to more easily move towards full, physical healing (Donated by Mandi Palmer @mandi_palmer_chc/), Intuitive Health Strategist Value Regularly: $99. 60% off. www.mandipalmer.com
Starting bid
90 min Consultation - Anyone struggling with Addiction and chronic illness (Donated by Johnathan Richard @johnathan_richard33) $349 value. 60% off.
Starting bid
90 min Consultation - Anyone struggling with Addiction and chronic illness (Donated by Johnathan Richard @johnathan_richard33) $349 value. 40% off.
Starting bid
The Medical Medium healing journey can feel overwhelming and exhausting at times, particularly around the holidays. If you’re struggling, feeling lost, or experiencing a healing setback, this two-session coaching package is for you. Designed to help you identify potential blind spots and hidden problems, we partner together to restore clarity, fine-tune your supplement protocol, bring in healing tools, and fortify your healing journey with renewed focus, faith, and inspiration - moving you forward into 2026 with greater ease. Donated by Kirsten Carbone https://kirstencarbone.com
1st Session: 1-1/2 hours - $135
2nd Session: 1 hour - $90
Total Package Market Value - $225. 60% off!
Starting bid
Donated by Naima Feagin (www.ftwproject.com)
These orgone products are based on technology that will help clear your environment of the harmful effects of EMF. We have manufactured each pendant from quartz, shungite, brass, iron oxide, and steel powders: encased in an epoxy resin. Many people use orgonite to help defend against electronic pollution in their environment caused by things such as cell phones, wifi, and electromagnetic microwaves.
Orgonite is a special composite, a blend of metals within an epoxy resin that is able to take the harmful stray fields in the environment and turn them into healthy, life-giving energy.
Shungite is a special mineral only found in one place in the world: Karelia, Russia. Shungite that is made mostly of carbon and has Fullerenes that are used in a wide range of applications for detoxing, removing harmful chemicals from the water, from the environment, and also taking stray fields and turning it into healthy fields in the environment.
Orgone Sleeping Pod reg $85. Orgone pendant reg $40. Contributor will cover cost of shipping. 40% off
Starting bid
Donate to our cause. Give hope and healing to those fighting chronic illness by helping them access the Medical Medium tools that can change their lives.
Starting bid
Donate to our cause. Give hope and healing to those fighting chronic illness by helping them access the Medical Medium tools that can change their lives.
Starting bid
Donate to our cause. Give hope and healing to those fighting chronic illness by helping them access the Medical Medium tools that can change their lives.
Starting bid
Donate to our cause. Give hope and healing to those fighting chronic illness by helping them access the Medical Medium tools that can change their lives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!