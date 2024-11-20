Holiday Movie Night 2024

$12 per student OR purchase a family ticket for $25 total for families with 3 or more students
Admission tickets will include :
🎥 Choice of Movie
ELF or Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (Animated)
🍕 (2) slices of pizza
Pepperoni or Cheese
☕️ Hot Chocolate
🍿 Popcorn
Available for purchase (must purchase online here before hand) $1 each :
🍫 Candy ( nerd clusters, air head xtremes, Kit Kat , Hersheys, Hersheys almond, Reese’s cup)
🥤 Soda ( Sprite or Coca Cola)
Family Admission Ticket
$25
$25 total for families with 3 or more students
Admission tickets will include :
🎥 Choice of Movie : ELF or Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (Animated)
🍕 (2) slices of pizza : Pepperoni or Cheese
☕️ Hot Chocolate with marshmallows
🍿 Popcorn
Available for purchase (must purchase online here before hand) $1 each :
🍫 Candy ( nerd clusters, air head xtremes, Kit Kat , Hersheys, Hersheys almond, Reese’s cup)
🥤 Soda ( Sprite or Coca Cola)
Candy
$1
Nerd Clusters, Air Head Xtremes, Kit Kat, Hersheys, Hersheys Almond, Reese’s Cup
Soda
$1
Cocoa Cola or sprite
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!