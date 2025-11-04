Holiday Paint & Mocktail Party

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes admission to the event, paint project and supplies!
Purchase your mini charcuterie board & mocktail ticket today and save! Includes mini charcuterie for one and one mocktail of your choice!
No childcare? No problem! We will keep them safe and entertained with ornament making and a classic Christmas movie! Please only register children that are potty trained. Please don't ONLY register a child, this ticket option is for adults participating in our painting event that would like to bring their child along!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!