A Pretty Holiday Affair: Naughty or Nice Edition

Hosted by
About this event
Chicago, IL 60616, USA
Includes one (1) general admission ticket and one (1) raffle ticket.
Includes one (1) general admission ticket and one (1) raffle ticket.
Includes:
Four (4) tickets and VIP seating for 4
1 bottle of either Champagne, Vodka, Whiskey or Tequila Silver
4 Raffle Tickets
1 Appetizer Tray
Includes:
Five (5) tickets and VIP seating for 5
1 bottle of either Anejo, Reposado, Veuve Clicquot or Cognac
5 Raffle Tickets
2 Appetizer Trays
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!