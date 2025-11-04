Mid-Hudson Valley Chapter: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

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Mid-Hudson Valley Chapter: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About this event

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Holiday Party

70 Widmer Rd

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, USA

Add a donation for Mid-Hudson Valley Chapter: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

$

JJOA Adult Members
$95

Adult (ages 19+) Members of MHVC and other Jack and Jill Chapters. This includes spouses and partners.

JJOA Teens
$85

Teen (ages 13 - 19) Members of MHVC and other Jack and Jill Chapters.

JJOA Youth
$65

Youth (ages 7 - 12) Members of MHVC and other Jack and Jill Chapters.

JJOA Children
$45

Youth (ages 3 - 6) Members of MHVC and other Jack and Jill Chapters.

Children Under Age 3
Free
Adult Guests
$105

Adult Non-Members (ages 19+).

Teen Guests
$95

Teen Non-Members (ages 13 - 19)

Youth Guests
$75

Youth Non-Members (ages 7 - 12)

Child Guests
$55

Child Non-Members (ages 3 - 6)

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