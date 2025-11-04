Holiday Party

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Adult (ages 19+) Members of MHVC and other Jack and Jill Chapters. This includes spouses and partners.
Teen (ages 13 - 19) Members of MHVC and other Jack and Jill Chapters.
Youth (ages 7 - 12) Members of MHVC and other Jack and Jill Chapters.
Youth (ages 3 - 6) Members of MHVC and other Jack and Jill Chapters.
Adult Non-Members (ages 19+).
Teen Non-Members (ages 13 - 19)
Youth Non-Members (ages 7 - 12)
Child Non-Members (ages 3 - 6)
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