Project Good for Girls Fundraiser – Hosted by Dagne Dover

Hosted by
Get into the holiday spirit and help us raise funds to support girls' education! Join us for wine, hors d'oeuvres, an inspiring speaker, and a silent auction, all hosted by our friends at Dagne Dover at their gorgeous Soho store.
This holiday event is part of our annual online fundraiser - read more about the work we do here, and if you'd like to contribute, any and all donations are super appreciated!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!