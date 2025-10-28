Hosted by

Fenix Family Fund

About this event

Holiday Photoshoot with Santa!

Classic Holiday Collection 9:30 am
$250

Includes all the best photos (30+ professionally edited color images and their black & white copies). Delivered in a private online gallery — perfect for holiday cards and family keepsakes.


Classic Holiday Collection 10:00 am
$250

Includes all the best photos (30+ professionally edited color images and their black & white copies). Delivered in a private online gallery — perfect for holiday cards and family keepsakes.

Classic Holiday Collection 10:30 am
$250

Includes all the best photos (30+ professionally edited color images and their black & white copies). Delivered in a private online gallery — perfect for holiday cards and family keepsakes.

Classic Holiday Collection 11:00 am
$250

Includes all the best photos (30+ professionally edited color images and their black & white copies). Delivered in a private online gallery — perfect for holiday cards and family keepsakes.

Classic Holiday Collection 11:30 am
$250

Includes all the best photos (30+ professionally edited color images and their black & white copies). Delivered in a private online gallery — perfect for holiday cards and family keepsakes.

Classic Holiday Collection 12:00 pm
$250

Includes all the best photos (30+ professionally edited color images and their black & white copies). Delivered in a private online gallery — perfect for holiday cards and family keepsakes.

Classic Holiday Collection 12:30 pm
$250

Includes all the best photos (30+ professionally edited color images and their black & white copies). Delivered in a private online gallery — perfect for holiday cards and family keepsakes.

Classic Holiday Collection 1:00 pm
$250

Includes all the best photos (30+ professionally edited color images and their black & white copies). Delivered in a private online gallery — perfect for holiday cards and family keepsakes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!