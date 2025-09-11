🍁 Holiday Pie Sale 🍁

The Beckmann's Apple Pie is mildly spiced with a flakey butter crust - not too sweet, not too tart!
Pie will stay fresh for up to 90 days in the freezer.
37 oz (2.3 lb)
INGREDIENTS:
Apples, wheat flour, unsalted butter, cane sugar, water, starch, egg, sea salt, cinnamon.
2023 National Pie Champion! This pie is perfectly spiced and a centerpiece for your holiday table.
33 oz (2 lb)
INGREDIENTS:
Pumpkin, eggs, milk, evaporated milk, honey, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, sea salt, cloves, nutmeg, pastry flour, butter, sugar, eggs, sea salt.
2023 National Pie Champion! Tons of pecans in every slice - a perfect balance of sweetness and nuts in a butter crust.
35 oz (2.2 lb)
INGREDIENTS:
Dark corn syrup, wheat flour, unsalted butter, cane sugar, eggs, pecans, water, vanilla, rum, sea salt.
